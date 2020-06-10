NEWS
Coronavirus News
Bad news for BDMs despite industry-wide uptick
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JUN 2020   11:34AM

The latest market update for financial services in Australia from Kaizen Recruitment contains some welcome good news, but times remain tough for business development managers.

Kaizen recently surveyed over 50 financial services organisations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on hiring.

It found that after widespread hiring freezes earlier in the year as the pandemic created uncertainty, the tide has turned and now less than 10% of organisations have no plans to recruit in the next three months.

However, business development managers are still feeling the pinch.

"Business development managers who are currently employed have been extremely busy," Kaizen  managing director Matt McGilton said.

"But there have very few new hires due to lower sales conversions and protracted sales cycles."

Marketing professionals in financial services face the same situation, with those employed busier than ever but few new jobs opening up.

Investment consultants have been in high demand recently as asset consultants look for experienced professionals.

Kaizen also found that the process of getting a new job has slowed down significantly, with recruitment processes almost doubling in time. It suggested this may be due to the work from home protocols.

"As we have progressed through the pandemic, we have started to see some casualties, primarily around non-essential projects which have been put on hold and interestingly some business development professionals," McGilton said.

"We have also observed limited redundancy due to structural changes, notably one major super fund merger."

Roughly one quarter of the financial services businesses surveyed actually said COVID-19 had no real impact on their recruitment.

However, 41% were only recruiting for essential reasons such as staff turnover or parental leave.

As a result of COVID-19, a new open mindedness to remote working appears to have emerged too with 35% of employers interviewing and onboard remotely and 60% open to recruiting talent that live remotely to the office location.

In perhaps the brightest news, 76% of the employers surveyed currently have vacancies and are looking to recruit.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

