ASIC unveils details of FSCP operations

ASIC has released further information about the operations of the Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) and what financial advisers can expect next year.

Set to commence on 1 January 2022, the FSCP under the Better Advice Bill will have the power to direct financial advisers to undertake specified training, counselling or supervision and report certain matters to ASIC.

It may also suspend or cancel a financial adviser's registration, issue infringement notices in certain circumstances, recommend that ASIC commence civil penalty proceedings, and enter into enforceable undertakings with advisers.

ASIC can refer advisers to the FSCP if it believes that he or she is not a fit and proper person to provide advice or if the adviser becomes insolvent under administration.

In addition, ASIC must issue a warning or reprimand in relation to certain misconduct.

ASIC will do this or make a referral to the panel only after it conducts a thorough investigation.

This means that not all concerns about the conduct of financial advisers that come to ASIC's attention will result in issuing a warning/reprimand or a referral to the FSCP.

ASIC will consult on guidance regarding the operation of the FSCP in early 2022.