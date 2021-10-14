NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC calls for stronger whistleblowing policies

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 OCT 2021   12:08PM

The corporate regulator has written to the chief executives of large public companies, large private companies and the trustees of superannuation funds to ensure their whistleblowing policies are compliant.

The letter comes after ASIC reviewed a sample of whistleblower policies and was concerned they did not address the relevant requirements, leaving whistleblowers unaware of their protections or knowing how to speak up.

In its review, the corporate regulator saw policies that did not list all the categories of people to whom a whistleblower can report misconduct or qualify for protection.

Some policies limited the information to the entities' preferred reporting channels and inaccurately referred to obsolete requirements for whistleblowers to identify themselves or make disclosures without malice in order to qualify for protection.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

"We are concerned that such policies will not encourage potential whistleblowers to come forward. As a result, entities may miss opportunities to identify and address potential misconduct," ASIC wrote in the letter.

Entities can address these shortcomings by articulating how a person can make a disclosure that qualifies for the legal protections of whistleblowers.

ASIC also reinforced that entities have an obligation to have a whistleblower policy that reflects the strengthened whistleblower protection regime that started on 1 July 2019.

"We call on chief executives and RSE trustees to discuss this letter within your organisation and to think about the culture of speaking up in your workplace. If the issues we observed from our review are present in your policy, we expect you to address and correct them without delay," ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said.

ASIC will continue monitoring compliance with whistleblower policies and plans to conduct another review in the future.

Read more: ASICSean Hughes
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC extends SoA relief measure
ASIC commences proceedings against Diversa
Mainstream shareholders vote in favour of Apex
ASIC chases $12m from Mayfair
Adviser exam cost jumps under new bill
Link hires RSS compliance head
ASIC bans adviser, cancels AFSL
Conflicts of interest risk in funds management still high: ASIC
ASIC clarifies adviser exam obligations
Social media pump and dumps gain traction

Editor's Choice

ETF Securities taps into fintech, blockchain

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
The exchange traded fund (ETF) provider launched a fund which not only gives investors access to a portfolio of blockchain and fintech stocks, but is also the first passive ETF on the Chi-X.

AZ NGA acquires regional advice firm

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
AZ Next Generation Advisory has acquired a regional financial advice firm with $250 million in funds under management.

Students opt for healthcare over finance: Survey

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
A survey by the CFA Institute shows that more university students and new graduates want to work in healthcare and science than in finance.

BetaShares launches crypto-focused ETF

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:27AM
Responding to increasing interest in the crypto space, BetaShares will launch a global equities ETF on the ASX investing in tech stocks.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.