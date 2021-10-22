NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 22 OCT 2021   12:36PM

A former New South Wales Treasury Corp executive has joined the prudential regulator as head of investment risk.

Geoff Stewart was appointed head of investment risk at APRA in September.

Stewart recently finished up as TCorp's head of investment advisory after more than six years with the government body.

Before that role, he was a senior manager of investment advisory, and senior manager of investment strategy and asset allocation.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

His previous private sector experience includes working for the likes of Challenger, Mercer, Macquarie, AMP and Russell Investments across investment analytics, research, and consulting.

Separately, Margaret Cole took on the role of APRA member from July 1 for a five-year term.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg appointed Cole because of her experience in regulatory and legal fields across both the private and public sectors.

Cole has worked for the UK's Financial Services Authority and more recently was the general counsel and chief risk officer of PwC in the UK and subsequently PwC's global regulatory policy and engagement leader.

She replaced Geoff Summerhayes, who finished his five-year term as a member on 31 December 2020.

Read more: APRANew South Wales Treasury CorpMargaret ColeGeoff StewartChallengerGeoff SummerhayesMacquarieMercerRussell InvestmentsJosh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Scariest themes for investors revealed
Christian Super enhances insurance offering
APRA readies new super fund remuneration regime
Actuaries Institute devises director skills checklist
EISS Super answers tough questions
CBA completes review, sued by FWO
Failing Asgard super option to close
APRA proposes further unlisted valuation rules
TAL releases income protection range
Australia improves super system quality

Editor's Choice

APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp

KARREN VERGARA
A former New South Wales Treasury Corp executive has joined the prudential regulator as head of investment risk.

MLC Life wins group mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
MLC Life has been handed a new group insurance mandate from a retail superannuation provider.

Pinnacle backs investment platform

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Pinnacle Investment Management has made a $3 million cornerstone investment in OpenInvest.

Fed to ban policymakers stock, bond trading

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Federal Reserve is restricting the investing activities of policymakers and senior staff, including banning them from holding or trading individual stocks and bonds.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.