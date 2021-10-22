APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp

A former New South Wales Treasury Corp executive has joined the prudential regulator as head of investment risk.

Geoff Stewart was appointed head of investment risk at APRA in September.

Stewart recently finished up as TCorp's head of investment advisory after more than six years with the government body.

Before that role, he was a senior manager of investment advisory, and senior manager of investment strategy and asset allocation.

His previous private sector experience includes working for the likes of Challenger, Mercer, Macquarie, AMP and Russell Investments across investment analytics, research, and consulting.

Separately, Margaret Cole took on the role of APRA member from July 1 for a five-year term.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg appointed Cole because of her experience in regulatory and legal fields across both the private and public sectors.

Cole has worked for the UK's Financial Services Authority and more recently was the general counsel and chief risk officer of PwC in the UK and subsequently PwC's global regulatory policy and engagement leader.

She replaced Geoff Summerhayes, who finished his five-year term as a member on 31 December 2020.