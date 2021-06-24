NEWS
Financial Planning
Advisers who failed FASEA exam granted extension

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   12:44PM

Senator Jane Hume is allowing candidates who have failed the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam twice to re-sit it in 2022.

Hume took to LinkedIn to make the announcement in light of the July exam registrations closing tomorrow.

In acknowledging the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption it has caused, the Morrison government has introduced "very limited changes to FASEA exam requirements", she said.

"For those who have made two genuine attempts to pass the FASEA exam, and were unable, there will be a one-time, limited extension into next year. There will be at least one further opportunity to pass the exam offered in 2022 for those who qualify for the exemption. Costs, and timings for the 2022 period have yet to be confirmed."

Advisers who have not sat the exam twice prior to the end of this year will not be granted the extension.

"Please do not delay - these exemptions will be very limited. Sit the exam as soon possible. And thank you to the thousands of advisers who have successfully sat the exam- you are part of a high quality, professional industry of which we can all be proud," she said.

The March FASEA exam results show that a total of 69% of candidates passed, slightly better than the 67% January sitting pass rate.

