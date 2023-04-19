Newspaper icon
Adviser complaints rise, super complaints decrease

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 APR 2023   12:48PM

The number of superannuation complaints have slashed while those related to financial advisers have shot up, the latest statistics from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) shows.

In the six months to December 2022, AFCA received 2538 superannuation complaints, while financial adviser-related complaints totalled 2454.

The number of superannuation complaints dropped by 38% in the second half of 2022 as the first half recorded a staggering 4115 complaints. Financial adviser complaints on the other hand increased by 25% from 1959.

AFCA did not isolate the complaints related to Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services, which as of April 17 stood at 1800 in aggregate.

Altogether, AFCA received 43,516 complaints for the June to December period. Only 20,926 were resolved at period-end and about $106 million was paid out in compensation.

Bank-related complaints comprise the lion's share (16,654), followed by general insurer (10,639) and credit provider complaints (4027).

In terms of products, home building insurance received the highest number of complaints (18.2%). This is followed by complaints about deposit taking or payment systems (17.8%), housing finance (8.8%), consumer loans (8.7%), credit cards (7.6%), superannuation account administration (4.7%) and derivatives or hedging securities (3.3%).

As at April 1, there were 53 financial firms deemed insolvent garnering 4886 complaints. AFCA estimates that the combined compensation amounts to $692 million.

An overwhelming number of complaints relate to 19 insolvent financial advice firms registering 1972 complaints allegedly owing $375.4 million.

Two defunct foreign exchange dealers received 1162 complaints from customers who are owed $253.6 million in compensation.ASIC's corporate insolvency statistics show that 145 financial services and insurance companies went bust in the 2022 financial year. Under capitalisation, poor business management, fraud, trading losses, inadequate cashflow or overspending, and poor financial control were the main reasons behind their failure.

The construction industry recorded the highest number of insolvencies for the period with 919 businesses folding.

