Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Adviser banned over early release scheme

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 AUG 2022   12:33PM

An Adelaide financial adviser received a five-year ban for advising his clients to roll their super into newly established SMSFs to invest in a company he is a director of and then releasing the money to them in the form of a loan.

Antonio Simeone is said to have recommended clients roll their superannuation our of their APRA-regulated funds and into an SMSF so they could invest in Administrative Incentivised Management Systems (AIMS), which he is a director of.

He also then allowed clients to borrow some of what was invested on the understanding there was no obligation to repay it, illegally facilitating the early release of super.

ASIC said Simeone's clients assumed what they were doing was legal and appropriate. Not only did it see them breach the restrictions on the early release of super, but it also resulted in their SMSFs not satisfying the Sole Purpose Test.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"Mr Simeone's conduct demonstrated he was not adequately trained or competent, was not a fit and proper person and was likely to contravene a financial services law in the future," ASIC said.

In addition, the AFSL of his business Simeone Pty Ltd was also cancelled. He had held the licence since 1986.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Simeone was actually handed the ban and AFSL cancellation by ASIC earlier this year and sought a stay and review of the decision by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. In doing so, he sought to keep the ban and cancellation confidential.

On June 28, the AAT ordered there should be no stay, nor that his ban or AFSL cancellation should be confidential.

The AAT's review of ASIC's decisions remains ongoing.

Read more: ASICAATAdministrative Appeals TribunalAdministrative Incentivised Management SystemsAntonio SimeoneSole Purpose Test
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA hits back at QAR submissions from Choice, ISA
FSC guidance looks to eliminate greenwashing
CHESS replacement delayed further, review underway
ASIC continues crack down on deceptive advertising
ASIC issues first DDO stop orders
Fraud charges laid over unlicensed scheme
Former adviser sentenced over theft
OTC derivatives provider loses licence, executives banned
Victorian AR charged with providing unlicensed advice
Equity Story plans to throw finfluencers a lifeline

Editor's Choice

Optimum Pensions, Generation Life launch lifetime annuity

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
Optimum Pensions and Generation Life partnered to launch an investment-linked lifetime annuity.

RBA lifts cash rate to 1.85%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has chosen to increase the cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.85%, consequently, this is now a fourth consecutive monthly rate rise.

Growthpoint takes on Fortius Funds Management

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Growthpoint Properties Australia has acquired 100% of the family-owned private real estate funds management business.

Mercer wins sovereign wealth fund mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Mercer is the recipient of a sovereign wealth fund's first implemented consulting mandate.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.