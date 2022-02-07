NEWS
Acquisitions bolster Kelly Partners results

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 7 FEB 2022   12:27PM

Several acquisitions bolstered the performance of Kelly Partners in the six months to December, the latest financial results show.

The ASX-listed group saw a 25% increase in revenue to $30.9 million, thanks to its acquisition spree which contributed $4.2 million or 17%. Statutory net profit after tax of $7.1 million grew $14% year on year.

This is despite the group raking in $1.3 million in JobSaver payments after experiencing a two-week decline in turnover during the Sydney and Melbourne lockdowns in the second half of 2021.

In FY20, management undertook several measures to alleviate the impact of COVID-19. This included reducing ongoing expenses and overheads, negotiating rent and redundancies.

"In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, management may revisit these strategies to protect the group from the potential impacts of the pandemic," the firm said.

Some of the acquisitions made during the six months include a financial advice and accounting firm based in Sydney's Northern Beaches and an accounting practice in Canberra.

An acquisition of another Canberra-based accounting firm is set to finalise this month. Making its presence known in the territory, the group purchased a commercial property located in Kingston, ACT for a total of $2.2 million via a trust, which will house the Kelly Partners Canberra business.

The group currently has 18 offices. The client book has grown to 21% to about 11,500.

