Superannuation
Zenith enters superannuation
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 18 FEB 2020   11:40AM

Zenith Investment Partners announced a $12 million acquisition supporting its push into the superannuation industry.

Zenith has entered into an agreement to purchase the Chant West superannuation and consultancy business, supporting the growth ambitions of both businesses.

David Wright, chief executive of Zenith said he was very pleased to welcome the Chant West team and client capabilities into the Zenith business.

"This is a logical fit for our growth plans to better serve an expanded client base with unbiased research, consultancy and online tools, especially at a time when the broader super, pension and advice markets are undergoing considerable change and further evolving how they serve their clients and members," Wright said.

Chant West chief executive Brendan Burwood endorsed the deal, saying he believes the business is well aligned with Zenith's corporate values and ambitions.

"Chant West has been serving super and pension funds, employers and financial advisers for over two decades with unbiased research, member-focused consultancy services and user-friendly tools, all aimed at supporting the personal wealth goals of a growing number of Australians," he said.

The combined business will employ more than 70 staff and have an office location in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Zenith said its combined client base will include a number of Australia's largest super, pension and advice companies, along with smaller, boutique providers located across the country.

The transaction will take place by way of an asset sale for a $12 million consideration and is expected to complete by this April.

Read more: Chant WestZenith Investment PartnersDavid WrightBrendan Burwood
