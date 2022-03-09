Yarra recruits BTFM specialist

Yarra Capital Management has strengthened its sales and distribution team, hiring an investment specialist from BT Financial Group.

Tim Mugglestone has been appointed research relationship manager at Yarra, based in Sydney.

He joins from BT Financial Group where he was investment specialist, responsible for managing wholesale, institutional and retail relationships as well as new business opportunities.

Mugglestone was with BT Financial Group for about seven years and also served as an association portfolio manager with BT Managed Accounts. He has also previously worked as an auditor at Kelly Partners.

In his new role, Mugglestone is responsible for managing and developing relationships with key research houses and providing end-to-end management of investment strategy reviews, working closely with the Yarra leadership team to showcase its investment capabilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Tim to the team as we continue to grow Yarra as one of Australia's leading, independent active fund managers," Yarra managing director Edward Eason said.

"He has a demonstrated track record in building strong relationships and will assist the team in continuing to develop new business opportunities."