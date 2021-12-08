NEWS
Executive Appointments

Yarra Capital bolsters investment team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 DEC 2021   12:31PM

Yarra Capital Management has boosted its investment team with two new hires and two senior promotions.

Rhys Corry will join Yarra as an investment manager in the fixed income team, and Joshua Ginges will join as an analyst in the Yarra Australian equities team.

Corry joins from S&P where he is currently an associate, responsible for the portfolio of Australian and New Zealand corporate issuers. He will start with Yarra in January 2022 and will be based in Melbourne.

Ginges joins from Minchin Moore Private Wealth, where he is an associate portfolio manager. He will be based in Sydney with Yarra, working on its microcaps strategy with portfolio manager Joel Fleming.

Meanwhile, Yarra has announced two promotions in its fixed income team.

Chris Rands has been promoted to deputy portfolio manager of Yarra's Enhanced Income Strategy.

He has over nine years of experience in fixed income and works with the team on the strategic direction and portfolio positioning for the Australian Bond Fund strategy.

Phil Strano has also been promoted to deputy portfolio manager for Yarra's RMBS and LBO strategies. He has 20 years' experience managing portfolios in the credit space.

The Yarra Australian Bond, Absolute Credit and Income Plus strategies are unchanged and will continue to be led by portfolio managers Darren Langer and Chris Rands (Yarra Australian Bond), Phil Strano (Yarra Absolute Credit), and Roy Keenan and Tim Toohey (Yarra Income Plus).

Edward Eason, managing director of Yarra Capital Management, commented: "We are delighted to welcome new team members Rhys and Joshua as we continue to grow the firm's fixed income and Australian microcap equity strategies. They are standout hires and we're excited to welcome them into Yarra for a big year ahead."

"We are similarly delighted to announce Chris and Phil's promotions in recognition of their consistent high performance, growth and development. They are both extremely capable portfolio managers, and these expanded roles confirm the quality, depth and breadth of Yarra's fixed income team."

