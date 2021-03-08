NEWS
Superannuation
Women need to rebuild super: AMP
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 8 MAR 2021   12:17PM

Women need to take stock and focus on rebuilding their super after disproportionately withdrawing their retirement funds in comparison to men, according to AMP.

AMP said over 80,000 of its women members accessed their superannuation savings, through the government's early release scheme, and withdrew a higher proportion of balances than men.

"This money provided much needed assistance at a time of considerable financial uncertainty, but we mustn't lose sight of its impact on retirement savings," AMP acting managing director of superannuation, retirement and platforms Ilaine Anderson said.

"We know women already have lower super balances. We also know they're more likely to find themselves living below the poverty line in retirement."

Anderson said that while near-term COVID-19 challenges remain, women need to focus on replenishing their retirement funds.

"The message I want to share for those women who have withdrawn funds as part of the early release program is to take stock now, and start taking steps to rebuild your super balance," she said.

"Our super system is a purpose built, tax friendly way of building long-term retirement wealth. It's designed around the concept of 'compounding', which dictates that through a sensible investment strategy, a little now multiplies over the years into much more."

Anderson said Australians should be looking to their funds for education and support to get insight into how the super and retirement systems work.

"The system can be complex, but many funds, offer education, support, resources and tools to help members - take advantage of their insights, resources and expertise to build your own knowledge," Anderson said.

"It's also important to understand the different types of strategies and options available to increase your super balance."

Read more: AMPIlaine Anderson
