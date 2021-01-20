NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
WFH arrangements need planning: Research
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JAN 2021   12:06PM

The disconnect between employers and employee expectations of hybrid working arrangements is tipped to grow as employees begin the transition back to the workplace, new research shows.

The Adapting to the New Normal: Hybrid Working 2021 report, released by Pitcher Partners Melbourne, Bastion Reputation Management and Bastion Insights revealed employee desire for flexibility and remote working will be a key driver for future work arrangements.

Four out of five employers said that their return to office plans were based on discussions with staff but only half of employees surveyed said they had been consulted by their managers.

Employees believed a hybrid working model will positively impact productivity and job performance while employers reported managing staff as the biggest challenge.

Pitcher Partners Melbourne consulting partner Rob McKie said organisations were forced to quickly adapt to implementing digital tools but now more planning is needed.

"While the steps taken facilitated a relatively seamless transition to working from home, there is now a need to focus on planning for the medium to long-term given that hybrid work arrangements are likely to remain for some time," he said.

Bastion Reputation Management chief executive Clare Gleghorn agreed and said it is critical for organisations to communicate about the most appropriate and effective working models.

"First and foremost, we must acknowledge that safety and wellbeing must be the first priorities as well as complying with relevant rules and regulations," she said.

"But what the survey highlights is some of the gaps in expectations for what hybrid working models should look like over the long-term and, if left unaddressed, could widen further. These include the potential to dilute team culture, connection and engagement levels."

Read more: Pitcher Partners MelbourneBastion Reputation ManagementBastion InsightsClare GleghornRob McKie
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   2:11PM
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:42PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Global equities continue to soar: Report
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Global equities fared better than Australian equities in the three years to September on a risk adjusted-basis, a new RMetrics report finds.
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
Raiz has introduced a new custom portfolio option that will enable clients to gain more control over their portfolio allocations.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PN5T7soF