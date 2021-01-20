WFH arrangements need planning: Research

The disconnect between employers and employee expectations of hybrid working arrangements is tipped to grow as employees begin the transition back to the workplace, new research shows.

The Adapting to the New Normal: Hybrid Working 2021 report, released by Pitcher Partners Melbourne, Bastion Reputation Management and Bastion Insights revealed employee desire for flexibility and remote working will be a key driver for future work arrangements.

Four out of five employers said that their return to office plans were based on discussions with staff but only half of employees surveyed said they had been consulted by their managers.

Employees believed a hybrid working model will positively impact productivity and job performance while employers reported managing staff as the biggest challenge.

Pitcher Partners Melbourne consulting partner Rob McKie said organisations were forced to quickly adapt to implementing digital tools but now more planning is needed.

"While the steps taken facilitated a relatively seamless transition to working from home, there is now a need to focus on planning for the medium to long-term given that hybrid work arrangements are likely to remain for some time," he said.

Bastion Reputation Management chief executive Clare Gleghorn agreed and said it is critical for organisations to communicate about the most appropriate and effective working models.

"First and foremost, we must acknowledge that safety and wellbeing must be the first priorities as well as complying with relevant rules and regulations," she said.

"But what the survey highlights is some of the gaps in expectations for what hybrid working models should look like over the long-term and, if left unaddressed, could widen further. These include the potential to dilute team culture, connection and engagement levels."