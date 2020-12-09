Wealth firm adds university investment chief

The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.

Miles Collins will chair the investment committee at Walker Lane effective January 2021.

Collins joined The University of Sydney's investment and capital management team in 2016. Before this, he spent eight years as the head of investment at Myer Family Company.

"Miles brings a wealth of investment experience to Walker Lane and his appointment completes a core component of the Walker Lane Value Proposition," Walker Lane director said Joshua Cratchley said.

"Miles' expertise and proven track record in the investment space provides Walker Lane with a capability to help the business achieve its growth aspirations, and our advisers look forward to working with him."

Walker Lane is a Sydney-based boutique financial advisory and investment management firm.