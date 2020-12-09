NEWS
Executive Appointments
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   12:46PM

The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.

Miles Collins will chair the investment committee at Walker Lane effective January 2021.

Collins joined The University of Sydney's investment and capital management team in 2016. Before this, he spent eight years as the head of investment at Myer Family Company.

"Miles brings a wealth of investment experience to Walker Lane and his appointment completes a core component of the Walker Lane Value Proposition," Walker Lane director said Joshua Cratchley said.

"Miles' expertise and proven track record in the investment space provides Walker Lane with a capability to help the business achieve its growth aspirations, and our advisers look forward to working with him."

Walker Lane is a Sydney-based boutique financial advisory and investment management firm.

Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
