US turns to QE, RBA to follow

The RBA has signaled it will begin quantitative easing after the US Federal Reserve implemented QE measures overnight and slashed its interest rate.

The Fed's QE measures include a US$700 billion bond buying program, as part of its effort to offset the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fed said "the coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States," as it cut interest rates to essentially zero.

The move comes after a weekend fraught with frantic updates from world governments and businesses surrounding measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.Kerry Craig, global market strategist, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said rate cuts are not effective if the transmission mechanism to households and companies is impaired.

"The 100 basis points rate cut that the Fed delivered today was expected to come at the official meeting this week, but the additional measures to address financial market stresses and reduced liquidity in the treasury and securitised markets show that the Fed is determined to avoid a 'credit crunch' which could amplify the severity of this economic shock," Craig said.

"Since September last year the Fed has shown its willingness for the clean functioning of financial markets, stepping in to provide liquidity when needed."

The Fed is not the only central bank to start implementing more drastic measures to offset the economic impact of the virus.

RBA governor Philip Lowe said the central bank "stands ready to purchase Australian government bonds."

Lowe made the announcement on Monday, following the Fed's decision overnight.

Lowe said: "Australia's financial system is resilient and it is well placed to deal with the effects of the coronavirus. At the same time, trading liquidity has deteriorated in some markets."

The move to begin QE measures is in direct response to the impact of the coronavirus, and it said it will announce further policy measures to support the economy on Thursday this week.

The RBA cut rates at its March meeting and it is not yet known whether another cut will be made at the April meeting.

Janus Henderson portfolio manager Daniel Siluk said growth prospects are expected to only worsen as the global economy grapples with the effects of the rapidly expanding COVID-19 coronavirus.

Suilk said Australia was likely to follow in the footsteps of the other central banks as it continues to face "supply disruptions and demand destruction".

The Morrison government's response plan was announced last week, and then further tightened over the weekend; leading many Australians to panic buy, which is ravaging grocery stores.

The concept of "social distancing" is seeing many Australian's flock to stores to strip the shelves in preparation for self-isolation.

Central banks are seeing this reaction as concerning for the global economic growth.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Stephen Miller, adviser at Grant Samuel Funds Management, said against the current backdrop it seems probable that in the next couple of quarters we will see the globe in recession.

"What happens subsequently, and the rapidity of any bounce back, may depend on the agility of the policy response," Miller said.

"The capacity of monetary policy to remediate a supply shock is limited and as already noted the well is dry.

"Having said that what centrals banks can do is to ensure that there are sufficient pools of liquidity available so that any localized liquidity pressures or tightening of credit can be quickly alleviated."

Siluk said he believes QE measures will only serve to harm investors, saying an "activist" central bank can cast a long shadow on markets with no guarantee of achieving its goals.

"Rather, it is the unforeseen consequences that investors must navigate. We believe it's not too early for the investment community to consider the ramifications - both good and bad - that Australia QE would have on markets," Siluk said.