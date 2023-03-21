The unique experience of a single woman

Facing dodgy dates, ticking biological clocks and an endless procession of nosey family members asking after their private life, single women have plenty on their plates - and all with a serve of financial disadvantage on the side.

Global statistics and studies point out that the number of uncoupled women who have never been married is steadily rising and unfortunately those who are unpartnered have worse economic outcomes.

Data released last year by the Australian Bureau of Statistics found that the number of registered marriages in Australia dropped from 123,243 in 2001 to 119,188 in 2018 before plunging to 89,164 in 2021, offset by the pandemic.

A US study that investigated the shifts in marriage through generations also explains modern-day women will spend less than half of their adult life with a partner.

"Single women, for sure, have it harder financially," Perspective Financial Services managing director and financial adviser Esther Althaus says.

"There are a lot more women staying single now than there used to be and that's spurring new conversations that probably didn't happen amongst previous generations."

One topic of conversation that is particularly popular with women today is egg freezing.

"There does seem to be quite a huge increase in people coming forward to inquire, discuss or consider egg freezing," Monash IVF fertility specialist Giselle Crawford adds.

"But who's coming forward is primarily women that are conscious and aware of the potential impact of time and age on their fertility and fertility potential.

"It might be somebody who is approaching 30 or a key milestone age, others might be approaching 40. I certainly do see people who might be in the midst of a difficult time in their life, like a relationship breakdown and they want to shore up things for the future."

The empowering act of egg freezing has only been available to women outside of medical reasons for the past 10 years. But carrying the expense alone is no small feat.

"Once you add in medication costs and day surgery costs it probably will be anywhere from $7000 to $11,000 to freeze your eggs," Crawford estimates.

The full cost of egg harvesting is incurred at every cycle; some women may only need to go through one round to collect enough eggs to give them a good chance of having a baby in the future, while others will need to have further rounds.

"There is also a yearly storage fee of $500 which is broken up into six-month payments," she says.

"On the other hand, women who opt to start a family on their own will also face costs that can vary substantially, depending upon access to donor sperm and whether they undergo certain treatments such as intrauterine insemination or IVF."

They say it takes a village to raise a child and you can understand why; Suncorp Bank Cost of Kids Report reveals the price of raising a child in Australia has increased more than 10% in the past five years.

Surviving on one income can throw a spanner in the works, even for the very best budgeter, explains Master Your Money Now financial planner Sok Lay.

"Being a single woman, you have to make bigger purchases alone, like a house and then you're solely responsible for paying off the loan," she says.

"I have a lot of millennial women as clients, so I see the pressure they face. In particular, there are often struggles with cash flow. That seems to be a recurring theme."

For example, Lay says one of her clients is educated and on a decent wicket but continually endures issues with money.

"She is single, has purchased her own home and is on a six-figure income," she explains.

"But it's big annual expenses that come in, like strata, that shock her cash flow and make her feel defeated despite being very disciplined."

Nevertheless, it's women who are taking charge of their financial futures.

"I would say about 90% of those who reach out [for advice] are women, so that's really incredible," she says.

"But even those women on great salaries who have the desire to learn can struggle from paycheck to paycheck, especially in an economic climate like today."

On the flip side, it's important to point out that London School of Economics (LSE) behavioural science professor Paul Dolan completed a study that showed unmarried single women who don't have children live longer, healthier, and happier lives over their married counterparts.

"I do have clients in their 40s who have built wealth and can choose to spend it as they please," says Lay.

"There is no doubt that my clients in this bracket are living their lives and doing everything from mountain climbing to traveling around the world on gap year-like adventures."

However, she explains that unless you're part of the high-net-worth cohort, there's likely to be a tradeoff.

"By this I mean it's most likely that a woman has either saved her money and purchased a property and so still needs to manage possible mortgages or ongoing fees associated with that," she says.

"Or she is off having a wonderful time exploring but has fewer savings and might not have purchased a home."

At the same time, even if a woman finds a partner and can share the financial load, the rate of divorce has also grown over time.

"Where it hits the hardest is when a woman is going through a divorce," Althaus says.

"A woman might already be very vulnerable at the tail end of a relationship."

She explains often women have given up work to look after children and raise a family.

"She might be faced with having an entire lifestyle change, which is really daunting, " she says.

No stranger to divorce, Althaus recalls when her marriage came to an end, and she was responsible for three young daughters.

Now, she specialises in helping couples navigate the beast that is divorce. And, with 56,244 divorces granted in Australia in 2021, a 13.6% increase compared to 49,510 in 2020, why wouldn't she?

"It's those big life-altering moments that can cause the most financial stress," she explains, recalling instances of former couples fighting over settlements in her office.

"Most women in their 50s, when they come to see me, have for a long time been accustomed to a certain life. So, when I go through the process and we get realistic about their income going forward, it's extremely hard to adjust," she explains.

She also makes the point that women retire with a great deal less in super.

"Retiring with less super isn't necessarily an issue when you are part of a couple and your funds are pooled however, when women retire and they find themselves on their own, having less than half the super of men is an issue," she explained

Adding to this inequality is the fact that being single doesn't give you the opportunity to catch up as you approach retirement, she adds.

"Couples have double the benefit limits to use whereas single people do not. Many single women who are retiring have raised families and have a very short catch-up window with half the opportunities available to couples," Althaus explains.

In general, women retire with 24% less super than men, something the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia recently called on the government to urgently address.

But it's not all doom and gloom for women who are keen to sidestep tradition.

"In some cases, women who remain single and don't choose to settle or have children aren't always completely worse off," she explains.

One point that can't be whittled into data is the strength that women must develop through all single ages and stages.

"I know many perfectly happy women, flourishing financially and on their own," Althaus says.

"No doubt there will be bumps along the way and financial setbacks, but we're still of a time where a woman simply does not have to rely on a man or an apparent better half to live the life they want."