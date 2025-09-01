TCorp chief executive retires, successor named

After 10 years of leadership, David Deverall will be retiring as TCorp's chief executive on 4 December 2025.

Deverall will be succeeded by TCorp general manager, financial markets Rob Kenna, effective from 5 December 2025.

Kenna is responsible for the state's $198 billion balance sheet and funding programme and oversees the $11 billion NSW Sustainability Bond Programme.

"Rob is an outstanding leader and stood out as a clear choice following an extensive external and internal executive search," TCorp chair Michael Dwyer said.

"He has extensive global financial services leadership experience and brings an impressive track record of achievement over 25 years. He understands our purpose, our people and is well-respected by our stakeholders, ensuring continuity and a seamless transition for the organisation."

Dwyer said Kenna has been a highly regarded leader within TCorp who has successfully built and led high-performing teams.

"He has overseen the management of the debt portfolio during a period of great growth and change and consistently delivered superior results for the financial markets business," he said.

"The board is confident Rob is the right person to lead TCorp forward."

Kenna joined TCorp in May 2021 as head of funding and balance sheet and was promoted to general manager, financial markets and the TCorp executive team in March 2022.

Prior to joining TCorp, Kenna spent more than 20 years with Commonwealth Bank.

"It's a privilege to be chosen to lead an organisation that serves as the trusted investment and financial management partner of the NSW public sector, supporting 8.5 million people across the state," Kenna said.

"David has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to building on it and continuing to deliver long-term financial value for the state and our clients."

Commenting on Deverall's retirement, Dwyer said: "The board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to David for his exceptional leadership and outstanding contribution to TCorp over the past decade."

"David's strategic vision, drive for operational excellence and deep commitment to the public good has transformed TCorp into one of Australia's leading investment management managers, now entrusted with $120 billion in assets under management and managing a state balance sheet of $198 billion. This transformation has delivered more than $61 billion in investment returns to the state and a dividend of $859 million over the past decade."

Deverall said: "It's been an honour to lead TCorp through a decade of transformation. I'm proud of the positive change we have achieved - helping our clients meet their long-term objectives, driving innovation across the public sector, and strengthening the state. We have truly lived our purpose."

"I'm delighted that Rob has been appointed to the role. He is a proven leader and cares deeply about TCorp, our people, and the broader NSW government family. The future is bright for TCorp and I'm confident he will make an exceptional chief executive."

The announcement came as TCorp reported an annual profit after tax of $165 million, a rise of 18%, resulting in a $140 million dividend for New South Wales for the financial year to June 30.

TCorp said the results reflect strong momentum and discipline across the financial markets and investment management businesses, despite persistent market volatility and economic uncertainty.

Assets under management increased to more than $118 billion in FY25, underpinned by a $12 billion increase in investment returns. This brings cumulative investment returns to approximately $61 billion since funds amalgamation in 2015.

Demand for NSW bond issuance remained solid during the year, with the financial markets business completing the FY25 borrowing programme of $25.3 billion two months ahead of schedule.