Investment

Talaria lists strategies on Chi-X

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 18 OCT 2021   12:39PM

Talaria Asset Management will launch two of its products on the Chi-X as actively managed exchange-traded funds.

Talaria's Global Equity Funds (TLRA) and Global Equity - Currency Hedged Fund (TLRH), which invest in between 25-40 large-cap companies, will list on the exchange this November.

Talaria AM chief executive Jamie Mead said that listing the funds as active ETFs would enhance access for investors while continuing to deliver stable income in an otherwise low-yield investment environment.

"Talaria's bottom-up research focus, combined with our 16-year track record of delivering consistent income with relatively low market risk, will enable our active ETFs to truly stand out in the market," Mead said.

Talaria's average return is 11.14% per annum over a 10-year period.

Talaria recently appointed former AMP Capital portfolio specialist Mitch Hannigan as director of sales for New South Wales.

Hannigan spent over three years at AMP Capital in distribution roles, acting as an intermediary between the investment teams, retail sales and marketing teams.

In his most recent role as portfolio specialist, Hannigan was responsible for the retail distribution to financial advisers in the NSW, ACT and West Australian markets.

Read more: Talaria Asset ManagementJamie MeadMitch Hannigan
