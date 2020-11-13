T. Rowe Price recruits analysts

T. Rowe Price has hired two Sydney-based analysts to strengthen its Australian equities capability and client support.

Nick Vidale joins as an investment analyst from Perpetual where he was an equity analyst for over three years.

Vidale is responsible for identifying investment opportunities in the financial sector for the firm's $1.5 billion Australian equity strategy, reporting to the head of research Ryan Martyn.

The team comprises seven investment professionals and has dedicated research coverage across various sectors of Australian equities.

David de Ferranti joins as a portfolio analyst in the investment specialist group (ISG), which is dedicated to handling the flow of information between clients and portfolio managers. He reports to Nick Beecroft, the head of ISG Asia Pacific, which is based in Hong Kong.

In the newly-created role, de Ferranti works alongside the firm's local and global equity investment teams to provide Australian and New Zealand clients timely market and product insights. He joins from Pendal Investment Management.

The firm recently expanded its Australian intermediary team, appointing Amie Boscacci as a relationship manager for Victoria and Tasmania, having spent nearly three years at Macquarie.