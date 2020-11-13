NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
T. Rowe Price recruits analysts
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 13 NOV 2020   12:43PM

T. Rowe Price has hired two Sydney-based analysts to strengthen its Australian equities capability and client support.

Nick Vidale joins as an investment analyst from Perpetual where he was an equity analyst for over three years.

Vidale is responsible for identifying investment opportunities in the financial sector for the firm's $1.5 billion Australian equity strategy, reporting to the head of research Ryan Martyn.

The team comprises seven investment professionals and has dedicated research coverage across various sectors of Australian equities.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

David de Ferranti joins as a portfolio analyst in the investment specialist group (ISG), which is dedicated to handling the flow of information between clients and portfolio managers. He reports to Nick Beecroft, the head of ISG Asia Pacific, which is based in Hong Kong.

In the newly-created role, de Ferranti works alongside the firm's local and global equity investment teams to provide Australian and New Zealand clients timely market and product insights. He joins from Pendal Investment Management.

The firm recently expanded its Australian intermediary team, appointing Amie Boscacci as a relationship manager for Victoria and Tasmania, having spent nearly three years at Macquarie.

Read more: T. Rowe PriceAmie BoscacciMacquarieNew ZealandNick BeecroftNick Vidale
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
T. Rowe Price adds to intermediary team
Fiscal policy spurs investor confidence: Citi
Alternatives win big mandates
Mike Baird to chair government fund
Insto demand sees digital asset manager launch
Jarden continues Australian expansion
Perpetual talent departs
NZ firm hires 10 analysts in Australian expansion
Super funds lag on disclosure
Fintech appoints country head
Editor's Choice
APRA eases hard caps in revamped executive pay
KANIKA SOOD
A new draft of APRA's remuneration guidelines has scrapped its original plan to cap financial measures' contribution to executives' variable remuneration at 50%.
Deutsche Bank expands Australian operations
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Deutsche Bank has launched a cash management business in Australia, adding 14 new staff including a head of cash product.
AIST pokes holes in Your Super, Your Choice
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees has criticised the government's Your Super, Your Choice reforms, saying they fail to protect existing members in underperforming funds.
Audit inquiry overlooks vertical integration
KARREN VERGARA
An inquiry into the quality of audits has fallen short of recommending the breakup of the largest four vertically integrated accounting firms in a bid to combat conflicts of interest.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something J0ozHPDg