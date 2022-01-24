NEWS
Investment

T. Rowe Price launches new impact fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 24 JAN 2022   12:40PM

T. Rowe Price launched a high-conviction global impact equity fund that is certified by the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia.

The actively managed fund will invest in 55 to 85 companies creating sustainable, positive and measurable impact, and are "on the right side of societal and environmental change".

The fund's approach focuses on three areas of impact: climate and resources, social equity and quality of life, and sustainable innovation and productivity guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

It also excludes certain industries and companies, including fossil fuels, tobacco, gambling, and for-profit prisons. The fund is managed by Hari Balkrishna.

Certified under RIAA's Responsible Investment Certification Program, T. Rowe Price said the fund provides full transparency on the impact targets of its holdings.

"We are pleased to launch the fund with a RIAA certification that signifies best-in-class operational and disclosure standards," T. Rowe Price head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand Darren Hall said.

"Over the last decade, T. Rowe Price has invested significantly to integrate ESG factors into our investment research platform, recognising that the long-term sustainability of our portfolio companies is critical to their financial success and to our mission of helping clients reach their financial goals.

"As an active manager, we want to make a difference with our dollars by directing capital towards desired impact outcomes as well as to influence positive environmental and social progress."

The fund is available to wholesale and institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand and retail and advised investors in Australia via HUB24, Netwealth and WealthO2. It has also received an 'approved' rating from Zenith Investment Partners.

Read more: T. Rowe PriceRIAADarren HallESGHari BalkrishnaZenith Investment Partners
