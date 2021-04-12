T.Rowe Price adds to APAC leadership

The global investment manager has shifted its US-based head of internal audit to Hong Kong as APAC regional operating officer.

Mike Weigand joined T.Rowe Price in 2018 and in addition to his role oversaw the firm's COVID-19 response.

Weigand previously spent over 11 years at Goldman Sachs where he was most recently vice president - risk and control oversight for investment management.

Prior to this he was vice president - operations risk management and spent three years at EY as a business risk services advisory consultant.

In the newly created role, Weigand will provide local coordination and cross-functional guidance to several functions within the region including client account services, investment operations, enterprise risk, tax, and legal and compliance.

T.Rowe Price head of distribution, APAC Nick Trueman said the growth in recent years has led to the firm adding resources to its middle and back-office supporting functions.

"We are excited to have Mike in the region to lead the next phase of growth of our operations, providing our clients with stronger local support," Trueman said.

Weigand will report to T.Rowe Price chief operating officer and chief financial officer Celine Dufetel, who is based in Baltimore.

"Mike brings a solid risk and controls background to the role, as well as his experiences leading our firmwide response to the pandemic," Dufetel said.

"With Mike's leadership and vision, I am confident that we will continue to strengthen our regional operations, enabling robust cross-functional collaboration and timely decision-making in support of our clients across a complex and dynamic region."

The appointment follows T.Rowe Price hiring former ETF Securities chief executive Kris Walesby as an ETF consultant.