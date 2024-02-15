Sydney HNWI drops $24m on EG building

A private investor has purchased EG's Mungo Scott Building, situated within the iconic Flour Mill of Summer Hill precinct for $23.8 million.

The transaction of the Mungo Scott Building totals 3510 square metres and has an occupancy rate of 85%.

The multi-tenanted building, which includes EG's own prop-tech business, has a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 3.6 years.

"Investors value high-quality commercial buildings, even outside of the Sydney CBD, and this transaction signals the appetite that continues to exist for unique heritage office space which has been successfully repositioned and attracts a diverse tenant base," EG Funds head of capital transactions Sean Fleming said.

"EG's commitment to thriving neighbourhoods and communities will continue to exist within our developments even post the sale of the apartments, with the Little BIG Foundation engaging with tenants across commercial and residential real estate to drive social connections."

Last year, EG launched a joint venture with private debt investment company Msquared Capital (Msquared).

According to EG head of private wealth Rodney Walt, the partnership aims to deliver great returns for investors through debt products that provide 'equity-like' returns.

"EG is an entrepreneurial shop, and we are always looking for the best opportunities," he said.

According to Walt, EG and Msquared are actively seeking investment opportunities in the private debt market. Specifically, they're looking for high-end residential bridging loan facilities located in Sydney's eastern suburbs and lower north shore, as well as in the inner east of Melbourne.

Additionally, they're interested in investing in owner-occupier industrial space.

"We invest in these two sandboxes because we can really leverage off our skills and knowledge through our equities team in the real estate industrial property sector," Walt said.

"So, we haven't gone on a blanket private credit spray. It's been a very targeted approach in where we feel that we can play where the banks are no longer playing."