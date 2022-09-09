Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Stock exchanges, industry pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON, CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 9 SEP 2022   11:08AM

Stock exchanges the world over have observed a minute's silence to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while several financial services organisations have also marked her passing overnight.

The Royal Family announced early this morning that The Queen passed away peacefully at her Balmoral residence. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, having served the public since 1952.

Upon her passing, in his first statement as the new monarch, King Charles III said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Stock exchanges have paid tribute to The Queen around the globe, including the Australian Securities Exchange which held a minute's silence at 11am.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

The London Stock Exchange said: "We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sympathies and condolences are with The Royal Family."

The New York Stock Exchange paused for one minute, saying: "Our thoughts are with her family, her nation, and the Commonwealth."

Meanwhile, the NASDAQ displayed a tribute in New York's Times Square and held a minute's silence.

Financial services organisations have also marked The Queen's passing, with several major institutions paying their respects.

Macquarie Group chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said: "Queen Elizabeth II embodied a principled devotion to public service. She has been an incredible role model and inspiration to millions of people. We send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone around the world who mourn the passing of a unique person."

State Street chair and chief executive Ronald O'Hanley said: "It is often remarked how Americans rebelled against the British Crown yet are inveterate admirers of British royalty. I believe this paradox is explained by the fact that for most of us, Queen Elizabeth II is the Crown."

"To our friends in the UK and around the world, we join you in mourning, and in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's life, work, and deeds. In this time of reflection, the example of her life and the dignity of her death offers a profound message for us all."

JPMorgan Chase & Co. chair and chief executive Jamie Dimon also shared his sadness in the passing of Her Majesty.

"Last October, I had the privilege of being presented to Her Majesty at Windsor Castle. I was amazed when she told me with a smile that she remembered meeting Jack Morgan - J. Pierpont Morgan's son and heir - in the 1940s," he recalled.

"For many people in the UK and the world over, she has been a constant figure throughout their lifetimes. Many have found reassurance in the stability of her leadership and her enduring sense of duty and service. Her absence will be deeply felt, and I send my condolences to all who are mourning her loss."

Abrdn, BlackRock, Mercer, Schroders also shared their condolences.

In announcing The Queen's passing, Governor General David Hurley said: "I join all Australians in mourning and reflecting on Her Majesty's lifetime of tireless service."

"She was a truly remarkable person. As our Queen, she served our nation with enormous distinction for more than 70 years."

The Governor General will address the nation this evening and details of national mourning and other arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth IIAbrdnAustralian Securities ExchangeBlackRockJamie DimonJPMorgan ChaseLondon Stock ExchangeMacquarie GroupMercerNASDAQNew York Stock ExchangeRonald O'HanleySchrodersShemara WikramanayakeState Street
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FICAP raises over $120k for charity
Igneo adds Lal Lal Wind Farms to portfolio
BetaShares to list new fund
DNR Capital enters global equities, hires from Macquarie
BlackRock appoints to new research role
Assets under custody take a hit: ACSA
HESTA, Mercy Super to pursue merger
HESTA awards major global equities mandate
BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust
Wellington Management hires from GAM Investments

Editor's Choice

CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has advanced its commitment to establish a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), releasing for consultation exposure draft regulations.

Future Fund adds to ESG leadership

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The Future Fund has recruited a high-profile industry executive to its investment stewardship team.

Rising number of active funds underperforming: SPIVA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Most active funds underperform in every reported category over longer-term horizons, according to the biannual S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) Australia Scorecard.

Maxcap names director, direct investment

CHLOE WALKER
Melbourne-based Steve So has been named as the real estate financier's new director, direct investment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.