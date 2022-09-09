Stock exchanges, industry pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Stock exchanges the world over have observed a minute's silence to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while several financial services organisations have also marked her passing overnight.

The Royal Family announced early this morning that The Queen passed away peacefully at her Balmoral residence. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, having served the public since 1952.

Upon her passing, in his first statement as the new monarch, King Charles III said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Stock exchanges have paid tribute to The Queen around the globe, including the Australian Securities Exchange which held a minute's silence at 11am.

The London Stock Exchange said: "We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sympathies and condolences are with The Royal Family."

The New York Stock Exchange paused for one minute, saying: "Our thoughts are with her family, her nation, and the Commonwealth."

Meanwhile, the NASDAQ displayed a tribute in New York's Times Square and held a minute's silence.

Financial services organisations have also marked The Queen's passing, with several major institutions paying their respects.

Macquarie Group chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said: "Queen Elizabeth II embodied a principled devotion to public service. She has been an incredible role model and inspiration to millions of people. We send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone around the world who mourn the passing of a unique person."

State Street chair and chief executive Ronald O'Hanley said: "It is often remarked how Americans rebelled against the British Crown yet are inveterate admirers of British royalty. I believe this paradox is explained by the fact that for most of us, Queen Elizabeth II is the Crown."

"To our friends in the UK and around the world, we join you in mourning, and in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's life, work, and deeds. In this time of reflection, the example of her life and the dignity of her death offers a profound message for us all."

JPMorgan Chase & Co. chair and chief executive Jamie Dimon also shared his sadness in the passing of Her Majesty.

"Last October, I had the privilege of being presented to Her Majesty at Windsor Castle. I was amazed when she told me with a smile that she remembered meeting Jack Morgan - J. Pierpont Morgan's son and heir - in the 1940s," he recalled.

"For many people in the UK and the world over, she has been a constant figure throughout their lifetimes. Many have found reassurance in the stability of her leadership and her enduring sense of duty and service. Her absence will be deeply felt, and I send my condolences to all who are mourning her loss."

Abrdn, BlackRock, Mercer, Schroders also shared their condolences.

In announcing The Queen's passing, Governor General David Hurley said: "I join all Australians in mourning and reflecting on Her Majesty's lifetime of tireless service."

"She was a truly remarkable person. As our Queen, she served our nation with enormous distinction for more than 70 years."

The Governor General will address the nation this evening and details of national mourning and other arrangements will be announced in the coming days.