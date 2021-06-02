NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

State Super rejigs defensives

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 JUN 2021   12:42PM

State Super has mandated two managers, as it allocates to Australian investment grade corporate credit and global investment grade structured credit.

State Super manages about $44 billion in assets, of which about 20% is in defined contribution schemes while 80% is in defined benefit schemes.

The defined contribution portfolio of about $8 billion is managed using total portfolio approach (TPA), which forgoes defining allocation by asset buckets in favour of defining them by their risk and return profiles.

State Super's liquid defensives portfolios (most comparable to fixed income allocations) has added a new 'income sector' which will target returns of 2% above cash.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

The 'income sector' allocation comes as State Super moves some cash into Australian investment grade corporate credit and global investment grade structured credit. It appointed Bentham Asset Management as the manager for the Australian investment grade corporate credit, and Pendal's Dynamic Income Fund and Pure Alpha Fund for the latter.

The new allocations will flow on to State Super's four multi-asset DC options.

State Super chief executive John Livanas told Financial Standard the fund made the changes, as its member base ages and cash makes little contribution to the returns. It also did not want to add duration risk or compromise on liquidity, he said.

"Many of us would remember back in the day when we thought cash was not a good investment, [and] many funds turned to all sorts of instruments inside cash allocations," Livanas said, referring to the Global Financial Crisis.

"We are in a similar environment now where cash is not presenting itself with types of returns [it used to]. Unlike other funds we need to have liquidity, [we have a] very significant negative cashflow."

Livanas said the fund did not want to classify the two investments as "cash type" products.

State Super chief investment officer Charles Wu said the parameters he considered while making the allocations were: an acceptable level of returns, a distribution component and liquidity.

"March 2020 was a really good example. Structured products - even though they are AAA rated [were hard to liquidate]. It doesn't mean we rule them out, we just allocate [wisely]," Wu said.

Wu said the fund's stress testing for the new allocations found it will be able to liquidate 70% of them within five days under a scenario similar to March last year.

Read more: State SuperCharles WuJohn Livanas
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
State Super names new chief investment officer
CFA Societies adds board members, president
State Super scholarship opens
State Super appoints acting CIO
VFMC hires State Super investments chief
Ninety One wins equity mandate
State Super appoints academic oversight body
Super fund awards global equities mandate
Former State Super investments chief returns

Editor's Choice

Forex CT cops $20 million fine

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:16PM
The Federal Court has handed down a $20 million penalty to Forex Capital Trading for engaging in a system of unconscionable conduct, including the use of high-pressure sales tactics, conflicted remuneration and failing to act in the best interests of clients.

Boutique manager names head of distribution

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A boutique global equities fund manager has hired a distribution lead, formerly of Meritum Financial Group.

Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:11PM
A platform that connects financial advisers to paraplanners has onboarded over 250 users in the short time since it launched.

How noise impacts trading performance

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:58AM
Did trading desks perform better or worse when they were forced to work from home last year? That is the question UNSW Business school researchers sought to answer.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.