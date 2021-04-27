Standard Life Aberdeen rebrands to Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen is changing its name to Abrdn in a bid to revamp the company with a modern edge.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc will become Abrdn plc, the firm announced overnight.

Abrdn, which is still pronounced "Aberdeen", reflects a modern brand that will also be used for all the client-facing businesses globally, chief executive Stephen Bird said.

"Our new brand Abrdn builds on our heritage and is modern, dynamic and, most importantly, engaging for all of our client and customer channels.

"It is a highly-differentiated brand that will create unity across the business, replacing five different brand names that have each been operating independently. Our new name reflects the clarity of focus that the leadership team are bringing to the business as we seek to deliver sustainable growth," he said.

The rebranding rollout will kick off in June.

The firm, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, will also revise its stock ticker code, expected to take place prior to publishing its half-year results in August.

Standard Life Aberdeen recently offloaded the Standard Life name to Phoenix Group.

Standard Life Aberdeen, which has a 14% stake in Phoenix Group as part of the partnership, entered into a new binding agreement with the insurer which will see Phoenix acquire ownership of the Standard Life brand.

The rebrand is part of several changes introduced by Bird since he took the top job in September 2020.

The changes have trickled down to the local operations, with several redundancies and reshuffling of senior roles eventuating.