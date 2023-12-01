SMSF Association, CA ANZ rally against super tax changes

The SMSF Association and Chartered Accounts ANZ (CA ANZ) have urgently called for the rejection of a newly proposed bill that would double tax on many Australians superannuation earnings.

Yesterday in Parliament, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones introduced the government's controversial Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions Bill - the legislation introduces a 30% tax rate for superannuation earnings exceeding $3 million from 2025-26.

Jones said that this "modest and responsible change," forecast to ensnare around 80,000 people, ensures that concessions are "better targeted" at sums that deliver income for a dignified retirement.

The reform is also projected to bolster government coffers by over $950 million in the next five years.

However, SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said that taxing unrealised gains will have "unintended consequences and erratic outcomes."

"Taxing unrealised capital gains is a tax on market movements and changes in asset values, not income - an alarming precedent as it represents a fundamental change in how tax policy is implemented in Australia," Burgess said.

"As the legislation is currently drafted, a person with a high superannuation balance, whose interest has received taxable income in a year, will not be subject to this tax if their Total Superannuation Balance (TSB) movement does not trigger this tax.

"Conversely, a person who has a one-off spike in asset values, putting them over the threshold, will be subject to this tax, with no tax refund or adjustment available where the value causes them to be below the threshold the following year."

Linking tax to movements in capital markets will give rise to big swings in a member's tax liability from one year to the next making liquidity management extremely difficult, he added.

Burgess also lamented the absence of indexation in the $3 million cap, warning that it will expand the tax net, a sentiment shared by CA ANZ.

The accountancy body appealed to the government and parliamentarians to consider the potential adverse consequences of introducing these changes without indexation.

Pertinently, the Financial Services Council (FSC) estimates that up to half a million young Australians could be impacted by the time they retire.

CA ANZ Superannuation and Financial Services leader Tony Negline commented that it's not fair to shift the goal posts on super.

"These changes will unfairly impact on people who are in or approaching retirement who followed the rules, and are also a tax trap for young players," Negline said.

"Today we are urging Parliamentarians to either pause, reject or amend this legislation - because it would be unjust to pass the Bill in its current version."

Meanwhile, Burgess described the legislation as "fatally flawed" and decried that it will add and red tape to a superannuation system overburdened with regulation.

He contends that current mechanisms, including existing caps and measures, are sufficient deterrents to curbing the expansion of disproportionately large balances.