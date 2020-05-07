SMSF Association appoints deputy chief executive

A familiar face is set to return to the SMSF Association after a seven-year hiatus.

SuperConcepts general manager of technical services and administration Peter Burgess has been appointed deputy chief executive of the SMSF Association, returning to the self-managed super advocacy body after seven years at AMP.

Burgess left the association in 2013 for AMP, having served as national technical director for four years from March 2009.

In addition to his role as deputy chief executive of the association, Burgess has also been appointed director of policy and education.

SMSF Association chair Andrew Hamilton said the board was "delighted" to bring Burgess back into the fold, while chief executive John Maroney said the move would be a "boost" for both members and the wider-sector.

Burgess said he was excited to re-join the association, especially as the superannuation industry continues to undergo significant change.

"At such an important and pivotal time for the SMSF sector, I am looking forward to bringing the experience and technical knowledge I have accumulated over many years to the table and making a positive contribution to the growth of the association and the sector," Burgess said.

SuperConcepts chief executive Lara Bourguignon said Burgess played an "instrumental" role at the SMSF service provider, and thanked him for his service.

"He [Burgess] has focused on building our brand and developing processes and offerings tailored to client needs," Bourguignon said.

"We wish Peter all the best in his new role and look forward to continuing our close relationship with him and the association in the future.

"Having established our business in the market over the past few years we are now looking to the next chapter to continue the great work of our technical team in training and industry advocacy, strengthening our relationships with industry partners and continuing to lead in industry opportunities."