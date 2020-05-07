NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
SMSF Association appoints deputy chief executive
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   12:28PM

A familiar face is set to return to the SMSF Association after a seven-year hiatus.

SuperConcepts general manager of technical services and administration Peter Burgess has been appointed deputy chief executive of the SMSF Association, returning to the self-managed super advocacy body after seven years at AMP.

Burgess left the association in 2013 for AMP, having served as national technical director for four years from March 2009.

In addition to his role as deputy chief executive of the association, Burgess has also been appointed director of policy and education.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

SMSF Association chair Andrew Hamilton said the board was "delighted" to bring Burgess back into the fold, while chief executive John Maroney said the move would be a "boost" for both members and the wider-sector.

Burgess said he was excited to re-join the association, especially as the superannuation industry continues to undergo significant change.

"At such an important and pivotal time for the SMSF sector, I am looking forward to bringing the experience and technical knowledge I have accumulated over many years to the table and making a positive contribution to the growth of the association and the sector," Burgess said.

SuperConcepts chief executive Lara Bourguignon said Burgess played an "instrumental" role at the SMSF service provider, and thanked him for his service.

"He [Burgess] has focused on building our brand and developing processes and offerings tailored to client needs," Bourguignon said.

"We wish Peter all the best in his new role and look forward to continuing our close relationship with him and the association in the future.

"Having established our business in the market over the past few years we are now looking to the next chapter to continue the great work of our technical team in training and industry advocacy, strengthening our relationships with industry partners and continuing to lead in industry opportunities."

Read more: SMSF AssociationSuperConceptsPeter BurgessLara BourguignonAndrew HamiltonJohn Maroney
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
SMSFs granted annual return extension
COVID-19 sparks renewed fight for commissions
Industry bodies work to ease regulatory burdens
Rent relief welcome news for SMSFs
SMSFs in flashback to 2008
SMSF Association chair gets new gig
SuperConcepts names new chair
SMSF Association reaffirms ATO partnership
Stability needed: Maroney
ATO cracks down on SMSFs
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
No change of mind for ERS
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.
ASX appoints compliance chief
ALLY SELBY  |   11:54AM
The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something FEAazAgd