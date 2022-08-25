Newspaper icon
Sentinel, PGGM build-to-rent down under

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 25 AUG 2022   12:25PM

The international developer is partnering with Dutch pension fund manager PGGM to develop and manage up to $1.5 billion in build-to-rent communities.

Already, the pair have a long-standing relationship in the United States, and now aim to deliver over 2500 build-to rent units across Australia.

PGGM's first investment tranche opens a pipeline of over $700 million toward initial developments, with two project sites already confirmed. Meanwhile, Sentinel will support the venture by providing investment management, development management, and property management services.

Sentinel Real Estate Corporation president Michael Streicker said the firm is proud to expand the partnership internationally and that PGGM's commitment displays confidence in Australia's build-to-rent market.

"We're committed to continuing to deliver high quality, sustainable and community-focused living that enhances the housing choices available to Australians.

"This is particularly important at a time where changes in the housing market and supply levels are front of mind for so many," Streicker said.

PGGM senior director, private real estate Jikke de Wit said: "We are excited to expand our relationship with Sentinel into the Australian Build to Rent market. Although the sector is still relatively small, we believe that it will grow over time and become an important part of the Australian housing market."

"Sentinel is a longtime partner of PGGM in the US and we are confident their expertise will help us build a new portfolio of high quality, low carbon apartment communities.

"The sustainability of this investment contributes to our client PFZW's long-term ambition to align their real estate investments with the Paris Climate Agreement."

