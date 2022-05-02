Schroders RF names distribution lead

The head of product solutions at Qualitas is taking on a newly created distribution role with Schroders RF.

Yossi Kraemer has been appointed head of distribution for the Schroders RF business, as Schroders looks to expand its local private credit business.

In this role, he will not only work on the distribution of Schroders RF strategies but also provide strategic input into product and sales strategy development for Schroders Capital and RF CorVal.

Based in Melbourne, Kraemer will work alongside Schroders RF chief executive Michael Vella.

Kraemer joins from Qualitas where he was head of product solutions and also held the role of head of institutional capital for about a decade.

He brings about 25 years' experience to the role, having also previously held positions with BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, RBS and Keren Capital.

"Having acquired a 50.1% stake of Schroders RF in July 2021 and now with almost $500 million AUM, Schroders RF is a core element of Schroders Australia's Private Credit strategy. Hiring Yossi brings dedicated experience to the group to create new funds and drive the growth of our private debt businesses," Schroders Australia chief executive Sam Hallinan said.

RF CorVal chief executive Rob Rayner also commented: "Having recently added key institutional and private client sales individuals to our group, Yossi joins our broader distribution management team to further develop our sales strategy and strengthen relationships with both institutional and wholesale clients in Australia and globally."