Executive Appointments
Schroders deputy multi-asset head to retire
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 15 JUN 2020   12:35PM

Schroders Australia's multi-asset deputy head is set to retire and the team is adding a New York manager to its local lineup.

Simon Stevenson will retire at the end of 2020, after about a decade with the team.

"We would like to thank Simon for his outstanding contribution and wish him all the best for his retirement," Schroders said in a statement.

The multi-asset team will continue to be led by Simon Doyle who is also the lead portfolio manager across all funds.

Angus Sippe, who has been with Schroders since 2009 including in New York for the last six years, will move to the Sydney team in the third quarter.

"He is a voting member of our Global Asset Allocation Committee and as an Australian national, is well known to the local team," the company said.

Schroders' Australian multi-asset team has 12 investors including Sebastian Mullins, Mihkel Kase, Roland Winn and David ZhouI.

It is integrated into Schroders' global group of 80 multi-asset investors.

VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
ASIC cracks down on investment manager
ALLY SELBY
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has agreed to additional conditions imposed on its AFSL by the corporate watchdog.
Perth Mint to review audit processes
KANIKA SOOD
The Perth Mint says it will initiate an independent third-party review of its audit process after an AFR investigation raised concerns about conflicts in how it sources gold.
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
HARRISON WORLEY
An AustralianSuper group executive has been added to the leadership of the wealth management industry's mental health partner, SuperFriend.
Men gamble ERS payment away: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New data released by illion and AlphaBeta (part of Accenture) shows that there are vast differences in how early release of super payments are being spent between the genders.
