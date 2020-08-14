Sales, reporting top buy-side pandemic struggles

A June survey of 250 capital markets executives found buy-side firms saw sales and reporting as the biggest challenge during COVID-19,while sell-side firms struggled most with trading and risk functions.

FIS, which commissioned Longitude Partners to conduct the research, found the top concerns varied at sell-side and buy-side firms.

The survey asked the participants how challenging it was for their organisation to respond to COVID-19 induced disruption on a 0 to 10 scale, with 8-10 being the highest degrees of concern.

More than half of sell-side participants (51%) rated 8-10 for both risk management and compliance, and trading. By contrast, 48% and 42% of the buy-side participants scored the two areas on the 8-10 scale.

COVID-19 disruption to sales was bigger a bigger concern for buy-side (51% rated it 8-10 on the scale) than sell-side (41% rated it eight to 10 on the scale).

Middle and back office operations were of equal concern on both sides - 44% of both sides reported it as an 8-10 concern.

"Migrating to fully working from home during March's spike in processing volumes created challenges in the middle and back office. But as a whole, the firms that have invested in modernizing and automating their middle and back office were able to recover. And now they've shifted their focus to creating even more resilience and capacity for the future," FIS Capital Markets head of strategy Tony Warren said.