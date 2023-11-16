Rest hires policy lead from HESTA

The $75 billion superannuation fund welcomed a head of public policy this week, recruiting from HESTA.

Enrico Burgio has moved to Rest from HESTA where he served as senior manager - policy and advocacy since January.

Prior to HESTA, he held a series of senior roles within the Victorian government. He served as chief of staff to Victoria's minister for early childhood education, workplace safety and environment for just over two years. He also spent three years working for former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews.

Burgio has a legal background, including eight years as a senior associate focused on employment and industrial relations law at Maurice Blackburn.

At Rest, he will report to chief people, strategy and corporate affairs officer Tyrone O'Neill. He will be responsible for delivering the fund's public affairs strategy, including Rest's public policy positions, and coordinating engagement with government and relevant stakeholders.

"Enrico's strong track record navigating complex policy environments and cultivating positive productive relationships with government and industry stakeholders are a welcome addition to Rest's Corporate Affairs function," O'Neill said.

"Enrico's skill and experience will prove enormously valuable as we continue our work to champion the best financial interests of our almost two million members and seek to represent their interests in our public policy engagements and activity."

For his part, Burgio said: "Our superannuation system should work for all Australians. Rest uniquely represents more than a million members under the age of 30 and one million women, and I look forward to working to ensure the interests of all Rest members are properly considered in public policy decision making."