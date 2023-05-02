Newspaper icon
Reserve Bank raises cash rate to 3.85%

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAY 2023   2:30PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has opted to increase the cash rate target to 3.85%.

Meeting today, the RBA board chose to go with a 25 basis point increase, and also increased the rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances by 25 basis points to 3.75%.

While the recent decline in inflation is welcome, it is still too high and it will be some time before it returns to the target range, the RBA said.

"Given the importance of returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe, the Board judged that a further increase in interest rates was warranted today," it said.

"... the central forecast remains that it takes a couple of years before inflation returns to the top of the target range; inflation is expected to be 4.5% in 2023 and 3% in mid-2025."

The board said its main priority is getting inflation back under control, saying if high inflation becomes "entrenched in people's expectations, it would be very costly to reduce later", adding that today's hike will "help in this regard."

It follows the RBA keeping rates on hold last month. Interestingly, most experts thought the same would happen again today, including the likes of AMP's Shane Oliver and T. Rowe Price's Scott Solomon.

Equally, State Street Global Markets head of APAC macro strategy Dwyfor Evans described it as a surprise move.

"Inflation remains high relative to target, but the softer core inflation released last week gave the bank some breathing space, particularly on concerns around mortgage rates, but the focus in this instance is high services prices and rising labour costs. A decision that will support the AUD, particularly against currencies where the hiking cycle has come to an end," he said.

Now, Finder says 69% of its panel of experts believes the cash rate has now peaked. Still, 25% believe we have some way to go and that it will peak at 4% or higher.

The panel expects the average cash rate will be 3.75% by the end of the year, reducing to 3.25% by the end of 2024 and 2.96% by 2025 end.

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaDwyfor EvansFinderShane Oliver
