Research firm launches, hires Macquarie exec

A global fund manager research and benchmarking firm has launched in Australia, appointing a former Macquarie Group executive to lead the business.

David Goodman is the new managing director of Inalytics for the Asia Pacific region.

Goodman was most recently a division director at Macquarie where he led the Asia Pacific and EMEA portfolio solutions businesses.

Prior to this, he was global head of business and product development for State Street Global Markets' transition management group.

He told Financial Standard that Inalytics' function is twofold, making it different to other research houses like Morningstar and Zenith.

Inalytics works with asset owners like super funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as fund managers, Goodman said.

For example, Inalytics uses vast amounts of data to assess the performance of investment managers super funds potentially want to hire or have already awarded a mandate.

Conversely, the London-based firm works with investment managers to see where in their investment decision-making process can deliver better alpha.

Goodman said he has seen demand from assets owners for this type of offering over the last two years in Europe.

With global travel restricted, asset owners still need the means to assess and benchmark the investment managers, he said, adding that Inalytics is able to supplement this process using data science.

Goodman reports to Rick Di Mascio, the founder and chief executive of Inalytics.

On the appointment, Di Mascio commented: "David joins the team at a time of significant growth in the usage of data science techniques; both by asset owners and asset managers around the world, to better understand investments skills and performance. We look forward to further increasing the work we do with these clients in the Asia Pacific region."