Superannuation
Regulators alert trustees of new obligations
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:40PM

The financial services and superannuation regulators have expressed their expectations to trustees on the new member outcomes, and product design and distribution obligations.

In a letter to trustees co-signed by APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell and ASIC commissioner Danielle Press, the regulators highlighted how the new obligations will interact and where they complement.

The Business Performance Review (BPR), which is part of the member outcomes obligation, is due by 31 December 2020, while the first outcomes assessments are expected to be completed early 2021.

Member outcomes obligations focus on super funds' broader business operations, and strategic planning and the continual review of products and operations in a bid to deliver quality outcomes for members.

Rowell said she expects trustees to have progressed well in completing their first BPR.

The DDO will commence on 5 October 2021 but significant preparation is needed by RSE licensees ahead of this date, Press warned.

These obligations apply to trustees' choice product offerings and how they are designed for a targeted set of consumers. Trustees must review the target market determination (TMD) periodically to ensure that it remains appropriate.

The two obligations overlap in the following areas: identifying the needs of members; if decisions made about choice products and broader business operations are delivering quality outcomes; if such decisions are evidence-based; and if product offerings and operations are monitored on an ongoing basis.

The letter also outlined how super funds must use granular and accurate data, and review the   appropriateness of their insurance strategies for members.

The regulators are encouraging trustees to "consider both regimes in tandem when they look to build systems and processes".

"This is necessary and appropriate to ensure that both sets of obligations are implemented in an efficient way and all obligations are complied with in the best interests of members," they said.

Read more: Member OutcomesSuperannuationASICBusiness Performance ReviewDanielle PressHelen Rowell
