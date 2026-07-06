Natixis IM appoints head of wholesale distribution

The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Natixis IM appoints head of wholesale distributionBY VINNY VUCAGO | MONDAY, 6 JUL 2026 12:09PM
Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) Australia has appointed former Yarra Capital Management executive Rommel Hacopian as head of wholesale distribution.
Read more: Rommel Hacopian, Natixis Investment Managers Natixis IM Australia, Danny King
Related News
Editor's Choice
Former Income AM director launches fixed income advisory
A former Income Asset Management executive director has launched Ancora Fixed Income Advisory for high-net-worth clients targeting the defensive asset class.
TAL names super fund partnership lead
TAL has named a new partnership leader who will focus on its collaboration with a super fund, replacing Mel Jose, who left in August to join Netwealth after a two-year stint.
Capital Group expands into Middle East
Capital Group said the Middle East is a strategically important region for the business and its clients.
UniSuper says Firmus float was 'priced to perfection'
UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said the $175 billion super fund decided to not take part in the Firmus float, describing the neo-cloud company as "priced to perfection", before the initial public offering (IPO) was abandoned today.
Further Reading
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
Expert Feed
When geopolitics becomes a portfolio risk
Geopolitics is back - again - and Australian investors can no longer treat it as distant background noise.
Does association membership still matter?
With all the changes the advice sector has experienced in recent years, such as regulatory reform and increased education and professional standards ...
Digital assets and where they stand in 2026
So far in 2026 digital assets have captured the headlines largely for the wrong reasons, but that doesn't tell the full story.
Rethinking default design in a changing market environment
The evolution underway in the US DC system highlights the value of periodically reassessing default design assumptions.
Cliff Man
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ETF SHARES MANAGEMENT LTD
ETF SHARES MANAGEMENT LTD
ETF Shares chief executive Cliff Man spent his career automating, building and challenging established systems. Now, he is betting that Australia's ETF market has room for something different. Vinny Vucago writes.