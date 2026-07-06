Natixis IM appoints head of wholesale distribution

Former Income AM director launches fixed income advisory MATTHEW WAI A former Income Asset Management executive director has launched Ancora Fixed Income Advisory for high-net-worth clients targeting the defensive asset class.

TAL names super fund partnership lead MATTHEW WAI TAL has named a new partnership leader who will focus on its collaboration with a super fund, replacing Mel Jose, who left in August to join Netwealth after a two-year stint.

Capital Group expands into Middle East ELIZA BAVIN Capital Group said the Middle East is a strategically important region for the business and its clients.