NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Record FUM growth at Australian Ethical

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 26 AUG 2021   12:30PM

Fund manager and super fund Australian Ethical enjoyed record annual growth in its funds under management and announced a dividend in its results.

With net inflows of $1.03 billion during the year driving FUM up to $6.07 billion, the company announced underlying profit after tax of $11.1 million and operating revenue of $58.7 million, up 19% and 18% respectively on the previous financial year.

The Australian Ethical super fund's FUM increased 43% to $3.9 billion and managed funds FUM increased 63% to $2.17 billion. Managed funds net flows increased 122% to $0.42 billion.

Australian Ethical's customer base grew by 23%, with managed fund customers increasing by 31% and super members by 22%.

And some strong investment performance provided a boost to revenue too. The company reported that $2.9 million in performance fees from the Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund.

"Our ethical investment approach is rapidly gaining popularity due to our climate-friendly portfolios that achieve strong performance, as our award-winning products achieve record net inflows," Australian Ethical chief executive and managing director John McMurdo said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"This presents a once-in-a-business-lifetime opportunity for Australian Ethical to grow into one of Australia's largest and most successful investment managers. Expenses in the short-term reflect deliberate investment to realise ambitious growth in FUM and revenue to achieve just that.

"More broadly, our strategic focus remains on deepening our investment capability, expanding our product offering, growing our brand awareness, fully digitising and upgrading the customer experience and significantly expanding our customer base."

He added that in light of the ongoing pandemic, there is a "near universal" desire for a more sustainable future emerging.

Read more: Australian EthicalJohn McMurdo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Ethical super could halve carbon footprint
Co-portfolio manager departs Ausbil
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
MAX Award winners crowned
How managers win ESG mandates
Best MySuper options by risk-adjusted returns
UniSuper tops MySuper league tables
Super fund appoints head of asset allocation
Australian Ethical continues growth trajectory
AMP Capital lags on sustainable inflows

Editor's Choice

Industry steps up for Lifeline

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Some financial services heavyweights have thrown their support behind Lifeline, as the pandemic, lockdowns and economic uncertainty sees mental health services stretched.

AustralianSuper appoints head of equities

KARREN VERGARA
AustralianSuper has appointed a new head of equities, naming an executive who was recently promoted at the $225 billion super fund.

No all-male boards in ASX 200

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
For the first time ever, there are now no all-male boards within Australia's top 200 companies.

IOOF posts $143.5m loss for FY21

KANIKA SOOD
IOOF reported an underlying net loss after tax of $143.5 million for FY21, as it cleans out legacy arrangements and integrates recent acquisitions.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.