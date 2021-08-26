Record FUM growth at Australian Ethical

Fund manager and super fund Australian Ethical enjoyed record annual growth in its funds under management and announced a dividend in its results.

With net inflows of $1.03 billion during the year driving FUM up to $6.07 billion, the company announced underlying profit after tax of $11.1 million and operating revenue of $58.7 million, up 19% and 18% respectively on the previous financial year.

The Australian Ethical super fund's FUM increased 43% to $3.9 billion and managed funds FUM increased 63% to $2.17 billion. Managed funds net flows increased 122% to $0.42 billion.

Australian Ethical's customer base grew by 23%, with managed fund customers increasing by 31% and super members by 22%.

And some strong investment performance provided a boost to revenue too. The company reported that $2.9 million in performance fees from the Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund.

"Our ethical investment approach is rapidly gaining popularity due to our climate-friendly portfolios that achieve strong performance, as our award-winning products achieve record net inflows," Australian Ethical chief executive and managing director John McMurdo said.

"This presents a once-in-a-business-lifetime opportunity for Australian Ethical to grow into one of Australia's largest and most successful investment managers. Expenses in the short-term reflect deliberate investment to realise ambitious growth in FUM and revenue to achieve just that.

"More broadly, our strategic focus remains on deepening our investment capability, expanding our product offering, growing our brand awareness, fully digitising and upgrading the customer experience and significantly expanding our customer base."

He added that in light of the ongoing pandemic, there is a "near universal" desire for a more sustainable future emerging.