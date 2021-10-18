Real Asset Management to list REIT, makes hire

The wealth and asset manager is set to list its essential services REIT and has appointed the former MA Financial Group head of technology as chief technology officer.

After first flagging the listing in December last year, the firm will list the RAM Essential Services Property Fund on the ASX this week.

The fund is expected to have a market capitalisation of $521.1 million and will initially own 33 Australian properties worth $706.3 million in essential retail and medical real estate assets.

The fund purchased three regional hospitals for $100 million from Canada's Northwest Healthcare Properties and are in Cooee Tasmania, Dubbo New South Wales and Taree New South Wales.

Elsewhere, Craig Thompson has been appointed as chief technology officer after more than seven years at MA Financial Group where he was responsible for its IT strategy, technology roadmap and transformation program.

He was previously head of program delivery at Dimension Data Cloud Services Australia and technical solutions consultant at Norton Rose Fulbright in London.

In his new role, Thompson will lead RAM's digital transformation journey and will the onboarding process for the group's wholesale and high net worth clients and create direct access to RAM funds through new digital pathways.

"RAM has enjoyed successful growth over the years and being able to join the team at their expansive growth period is an exciting opportunity for anybody. RAM has the advantage of being nimble and marrying that with innovative digital capabilities, the possibilities are endless," Thompson said.

RAM chief executive Scott Kelly added: "Craig is a highly adaptive, results-driven, and innovative technology leader with a broad range of experience across the technology fields. He holds a proven track record in developing and implementing IT strategies, unlocking new business capabilities, and solving business problems through the deployment of technology."