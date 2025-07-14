Rainmaker names new executive director of research

Rainmaker Information has welcomed David Gallagher as executive director, research, effective July 14.

After an extensive search, Gallagher has taken over the role after former research head Aman Ramrakha joined Entireti as its first chief investment officer back in January this year.

Gallagher joins Rainmaker from Bond University where he was professor of finance. He was also chief executive of the Centre of Excellence in International Finance & Regulation (CIFR) from 2013 to 2016.

Prior to that, he was research director at RoZetta Institute from 2009 to 2024. While there he co-led the development of $100 million Commonwealth Government Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) applications.

He has also worked at Macquarie Graduate School of Management and UNSW Sydney.

In welcoming Gallagher, Rainmaker Information managing director Christopher Page said: "We're delighted to welcome David as our new executive director of research, bringing an immense wealth of experience and impressive track record to the role."

"His appointment highlights our commitment to delivering superior industry-based research across superannuation, financial advice and investment management while strengthening our strategic engagement with our research clients."

Speaking on his appointment, Gallagher added: "Rainmaker has unparalleled data and research capabilities touching every corner of the industry. I look forward to joining the Rainmaker team as it accelerates the execution of its growth and expansion strategy."

Note: Financial Standard, like Rainmaker Information, is owned by ISS STOXX.