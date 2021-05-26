NEWS
Executive Appointments

QIC adds to liquid markets team

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 MAY 2021   12:43PM

QIC has appointed a head of liquid markets investor solutions.

Amanda Hausler will be responsible for developing relationships and leading specialist interactions with QIC's liquid markets group's clients and investment consultants.

She reports to QIC's director of overlay solutions and implementation Scott Rissman.

She started in the role on May 4.

In her most recent role, she was the head of investor relations with NatWest Markets in London. She was responsible for developing and executing NatWest Markets' debt investor relations program and providing strategic advice to Treasury on issuance and funding plans.

Prior to this, she held positions with BlackRock, Standard Chartered Bank, Société General and KPMG.

QIC's liquid markets group is led by Susan Buckley and provides fixed income and overlay solutions.

