NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Property manager bolsters leadership team
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAY 2020   11:46AM

An ASX-listed property manager has announced the appointment of an independent director and a fund manager, in a bid to drive value for investors.

Eildon Capital Group has appointed Craig Treasure as an independent director and Laurence Parisi as a fund manager.

Treasure has over 35 years experience in business and property development in both listed and private companies, Eildon said, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge.

Most recently, Treasure served as the chief executive and managing director of formerly ASX-listed residential property developer Villa World.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Eildon chair James Davies said the appointment would help the group deliver strong shareholder outcomes.

"We are delighted to have attracted someone of Craig's caliber and are looking forward to working with him to drive value for investors," he said,

"Craig's proven track record, particularly in the listed property segment will be a valuable asset for the group, now and into the future."

Meanwhile, Parisi will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the firm's funds management business.

Parisi has over 19 years experience in property investment management. Prior to accepting the role with Eildon, he worked with Jameson Global Investments, Goldman Sachs, Industria REIT, APN Property Group and Citigroup.

Eildon said the appointment would help further the growth of the firm.

"Laurence brings a skill set that complements the existing management team which we consider will be extremely beneficial," it said.

"We are excited to have him join us, with a specific focus on the growth and strategy of the group."

Read more: Eildon Capital GroupLaurence ParisiCraig TreasureJames Davies
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something FkvLGhtT