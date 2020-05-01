Property manager bolsters leadership team

An ASX-listed property manager has announced the appointment of an independent director and a fund manager, in a bid to drive value for investors.

Eildon Capital Group has appointed Craig Treasure as an independent director and Laurence Parisi as a fund manager.

Treasure has over 35 years experience in business and property development in both listed and private companies, Eildon said, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge.

Most recently, Treasure served as the chief executive and managing director of formerly ASX-listed residential property developer Villa World.

Eildon chair James Davies said the appointment would help the group deliver strong shareholder outcomes.

"We are delighted to have attracted someone of Craig's caliber and are looking forward to working with him to drive value for investors," he said,

"Craig's proven track record, particularly in the listed property segment will be a valuable asset for the group, now and into the future."

Meanwhile, Parisi will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the firm's funds management business.

Parisi has over 19 years experience in property investment management. Prior to accepting the role with Eildon, he worked with Jameson Global Investments, Goldman Sachs, Industria REIT, APN Property Group and Citigroup.

Eildon said the appointment would help further the growth of the firm.

"Laurence brings a skill set that complements the existing management team which we consider will be extremely beneficial," it said.

"We are excited to have him join us, with a specific focus on the growth and strategy of the group."