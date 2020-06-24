Property investors should diversify: FSI

First Sentier's head of global property securities is urging investors to take a diversified approach to property, as some sectors fare better than others in the COVID-19 economic wash-up.

First Sentier head of global property securities Stephen Hayes said while the pandemic lockdowns have certainly had an impact on the earnings of REITs, the impact has been felt much harder by retail malls, with office, industrial and residential property actually demonstrating significant resilience.

"The impacts haven't been felt evenly across the board, and some real estate sectors are faring much better than others," Hayes said.

"Residential, industrial and office stand out as being quite resilient, while retail malls are perhaps the hardest hit. The key for investors in this climate is to have a well-diversified portfolio that spans a range of sectors."

Hayes' team has been tracing rental receipts across the globe, and noticed residential assets like multi-family housing are doing well, which Hayes said reflects the inherent defensiveness of housing as an essential asset class.

"Tenants have demonstrated a continued ability to pay their rent, and accordingly rent collections have been very high as a result," he said.

"This has been underpinned by the widespread fiscal support measures governments have introduced globally, including boosts to unemployment benefits and cash handouts."

FSI said logistical warehouses and other industrial assets have been largely insulated from the lockdowns, which ensures their rental receipts have hovered in the "mid-to-high" 90% range.

But for retail the story is different, FSI said the asset class suffered from distinctions, with local shopping malls anchored by supermarkets and non-discretionary stores likely to outperform "destination" regional malls.

Hayes said traditional brick and mortar retail has been "one of the major casualties" of the pandemic.

"That said, we expect convenience-oriented shopping centres to be more insulated from lockdown measures than large regional malls, with their higher mix of discretionary stores," Hayes said.

"Overall, landlords will need to give rental concessions to tenants, and we expect dividends to be cancelled or reduced significantly."