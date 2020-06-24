NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Property investors should diversify: FSI
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JUN 2020   12:27PM

First Sentier's head of global property securities is urging investors to take a diversified approach to property, as some sectors fare better than others in the COVID-19 economic wash-up.

First Sentier head of global property securities Stephen Hayes said while the pandemic lockdowns have certainly had an impact on the earnings of REITs, the impact has been felt much harder by retail malls, with office, industrial and residential property actually demonstrating significant resilience.

"The impacts haven't been felt evenly across the board, and some real estate sectors are faring much better than others," Hayes said.

"Residential, industrial and office stand out as being quite resilient, while retail malls are perhaps the hardest hit. The key for investors in this climate is to have a well-diversified portfolio that spans a range of sectors."

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

Hayes' team has been tracing rental receipts across the globe, and noticed residential assets like multi-family housing are doing well, which Hayes said reflects the inherent defensiveness of housing as an essential asset class.

"Tenants have demonstrated a continued ability to pay their rent, and accordingly rent collections have been very high as a result," he said.

"This has been underpinned by the widespread fiscal support measures governments have introduced globally, including boosts to unemployment benefits and cash handouts."

FSI said logistical warehouses and other industrial assets have been largely insulated from the lockdowns, which ensures their rental receipts have hovered in the "mid-to-high" 90% range.

But for retail the story is different, FSI said the asset class suffered from distinctions, with local shopping malls anchored by supermarkets and non-discretionary stores likely to outperform "destination" regional malls.

Hayes said traditional brick and mortar retail has been "one of the major casualties" of the pandemic.

"That said, we expect convenience-oriented shopping centres to be more insulated from lockdown measures than large regional malls, with their higher mix of discretionary stores," Hayes said.

"Overall, landlords will need to give rental concessions to tenants, and we expect dividends to be cancelled or reduced significantly."

Read more: PropertyFirst SentierFSIStephen Hayes
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Expats sweat as main residence CGT cut-off looms
RealIndex taps former RF Capital executive
Property yet to show COVID-19 pain
First Sentier rejigs executive lineup
Property takes $237m hit
Listed infrastructure mispriced: FSI
First Sentier nabs Nikko executive
Nikko executive departs
Industry fund awards infrastructure mandate
Infrastructure boutique hires former Hastings director
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:25PM
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:23PM
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:26PM
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUN
24
Panel: FASEA professional standards - are you match fit? - Webinar 
JUN
26
Women in Super state of play 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something BkXgQWyP