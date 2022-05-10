Newspaper icon
Investment

Pendal sees profits rise, to focus on costs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022   12:40PM

Pendal Group has flagged it will turn its attention to cost management as it reports an 8% lift in profits.

Pendal's statutory net profit for the six months to March 31 has jumped to $96.7 million, up from $89.9 million in the prior corresponding period. Its underlying profit was up 59% to $131.4 million.

Fee revenues came in at $362.6 million, an increase of 31% and as a result of a 37% increase in average funds under management to $133.3 billion. The Australian and UK and Europe businesses only marginally attributed to the growth in FUM, with the vast majority coming from the US which saw its average FUM jump from $27.2 billion in 1H22 to $63 billion.

Operating expenses also increased, up 20% to $209.6 million. Excluding Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley - the investment manager acquired last year - its operating expenses came in 3.7% higher. However, operating margin was up 5% to 42%, improving from 37%.

Providing an outlook, Pendal said its key strategic priorities include capitalising on its expanded US institutional and wholesale footprint, building its presence in Continental Europe, strengthening ESG integration in its products, and migrating its middle and back office to Northern Trust while transitioning off Westpac's support services.

Pendal chief executive Nick Good said the group remains focused on implementing its multi-year growth strategy, "and believe it is prudent to continue to adopt a nimble approach in managing costs against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and economic pressures".

The group will pay a dividend of 21c per share, up from 17c in 1H22.

The results follow Perpetual's proposal to acquire 100% of Pendal for $6.23 a share. Pendal's board ultimately rejected the offer, saying it significantly undervalued Pendal's current and future value.

Industry Events

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

