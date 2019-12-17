NEWS
Executive Appointments
Pendal appoints new licensee distribution lead
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 17 DEC 2019   12:07PM

Pendal has appointed an interim head of independent licensee distribution.

Andrew Rutter has stepped into the role to cover Laurice Considine's maternity leave for up to 12 months, Pendal confirmed.

Considine has been with Pendal for more than seven years having worked as a key account manager for most of her time with the investment manager.

Rutter has been consulting for the past few months and was previously head of business development at Sargon.

Prior to that, he spent several years in head of distribution roles at BT Select, BT Group Licensees and BT Financial Group.

Just last week, Pendal announced four key new appointments as it created an impact investment team to establish a global equity impact strategy as part of the Pendal's ESG research team.

Led by Tim Crockford, formerly the head of the Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund and assisted by Mohsin Ahmas, Maxine Le Floch and Maxine Willie, the team is set to be based in London.

Pendal currently has around $100 billion in funds under management with a market cap of around $2.4 billion.

