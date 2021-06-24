NEWS
Superannuation

Pandemic delays retirement plans

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   12:20PM

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing over one third of Americans to delay their retirement while a larger cohort are turning to part-time work to supplement their nest egg, a new survey finds.

Those intending to retire over the next five years are putting such plans on hold, according to the Indexed Annuity Leadership Council (IALC), which found 33% of the 2000 participants it recently surveyed will not retire as soon as they had hoped.

Nearly half of the participants (45%) said that since the pandemic, saving for the future is a top concern, while almost the same number expressed worries about running out of savings.

Over a third (37%) had to dip into their savings to cover daily expenses since the pandemic hit.

More than half of participants (54%) plan to work part-time to top up their retirement money; those retiring over the next five years (69%) would seriously consider doing so.

IALC executive director Jim Poolman said the pandemic's impact on finances has confirmed some other harsh realities - such as the widening financial gap between high- and low-income earners, and the increased likelihood of younger people and minorities dipping into their savings during uncertain times.

"Sixty-three percent of Black/African Americans and 53% of Hispanic respondents had to access their savings to pay for daily expenses during the pandemic," he said.

Interestingly, the IALC found that younger Americans are more insecure about their finances than older age groups. Sixty-one percent of those aged between 18 and 34 are more risk averse compared to those aged 35 and over.

"The great recession shaped and continues to shape the financial literacy and behavior of Gen X and Millennials more than a decade later. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic impact will have a similar lasting influence," Poolman said.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
