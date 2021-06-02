Northern Trust appoints head of APAC

Northern Trust has promoted its country head of Australia to lead the asset servicing business across Asia Pacific, taking over from William Mak.

Angelo Calvitto has been with Northern Trust for over 13 years. He has been managing director, country executive Australia for three years.

In a 2018 profile interview with Financial Standard, shortly after his appointment as country head, Calvitto said: "There were a number of factors why I joined Northern Trust, but the opportunity to run the business at some point was one of them."

Throughout his 30-year career he has served at Northern Trust as head of sales, Asia Pacific, head of sales and marketing, head of sales and relationship management and head of client services and relationship management.

Calvitto was head of sales and account management at ANZ Custodian Services for eight years and spent another eight years at State Street where he was vice president, pension fund services and in other client service roles.

In his new role, Calvitto will drive the growth of the asset servicing business serving institutional clients such as sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds and investment management firms.

"Ange, through his leadership of our business in Australia, has demonstrated his expertise in bringing our solutions to clients and we look forward to seeing him harness his experience across the region and continuing to build on William's successful legacy," Northern Trust president of corporate & institutional services Peter Cherecwich said.

Based in Singapore, Mak spent over 11 years as head of Asia Pacific and led the expansion of Northern Trust throughout the region.

"We thank William for his service and leadership and are delighted to name Ange to this important role," Cherecwich said.

"The Asia Pacific region is a leading centre for technology innovation, with Singapore as a key hub, particularly for our blockchain initiatives. More broadly, we continue to see significant demand for our entire range of asset servicing solutions across the region."