NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Northern Trust appoints head of APAC

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 JUN 2021   11:53AM

Northern Trust has promoted its country head of Australia to lead the asset servicing business across Asia Pacific, taking over from William Mak.

Angelo Calvitto has been with Northern Trust for over 13 years. He has been managing director, country executive Australia for three years.

In a 2018 profile interview with Financial Standard, shortly after his appointment as country head, Calvitto said: "There were a number of factors why I joined Northern Trust, but the opportunity to run the business at some point was one of them."

Throughout his 30-year career he has served at Northern Trust as head of sales, Asia Pacific, head of sales and marketing, head of sales and relationship management and head of client services and relationship management.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Calvitto was head of sales and account management at ANZ Custodian Services for eight years and spent another eight years at State Street where he was vice president, pension fund services and in other client service roles.

In his new role, Calvitto will drive the growth of the asset servicing business serving institutional clients such as sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds and investment management firms.

"Ange, through his leadership of our business in Australia, has demonstrated his expertise in bringing our solutions to clients and we look forward to seeing him harness his experience across the region and continuing to build on William's successful legacy," Northern Trust president of corporate & institutional services Peter Cherecwich said.

Based in Singapore, Mak spent over 11 years as head of Asia Pacific and led the expansion of Northern Trust throughout the region.

"We thank William for his service and leadership and are delighted to name Ange to this important role," Cherecwich said.

"The Asia Pacific region is a leading centre for technology innovation, with Singapore as a key hub, particularly for our blockchain initiatives. More broadly, we continue to see significant demand for our entire range of asset servicing solutions across the region."

Read more: Northern TrustWilliam MakAngelo CalvittoANZ Custodian ServicesPeter CherecwichState Street
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Raw truth on merger process: Panel
Citi hires transition management expert
State Street tech to back crypto trading platform
Celebrating women in financial services
State Street loses Fearless Girl replica claim
J.P. Morgan dominates custody market
Rest extends State Street relationship
Northern Trust boosts whole office strategy
Six Park launches ESG options
Northern Trust wins First Sentier mandate

Editor's Choice

Forex CT cops $20 million fine

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:16PM
The Federal Court has handed down a $20 million penalty to Forex Capital Trading for engaging in a system of unconscionable conduct, including the use of high-pressure sales tactics, conflicted remuneration and failing to act in the best interests of clients.

Boutique manager names head of distribution

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A boutique global equities fund manager has hired a distribution lead, formerly of Meritum Financial Group.

Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:11PM
A platform that connects financial advisers to paraplanners has onboarded over 250 users in the short time since it launched.

How noise impacts trading performance

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:58AM
Did trading desks perform better or worse when they were forced to work from home last year? That is the question UNSW Business school researchers sought to answer.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.