Investment
Sponsored by
No new ASX 200 names this quarter
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAR 2020   11:57AM

For the first time since 2001, S&P has delayed its quarterly rebalance of the ASX 200 amid volatility, in what industry watchers say could help ETF investors save costs, but raises questions about the passive versus active nature of indices.

S&P Dow Jones rebalances its global indices every quarter, including the local ASX 200, which usually sees a handful of names change every quarter.

The latest rebalancing was due for March 23 open but S&P took the decision to delay the rebalancings globally, owing to market volatility. The last time this happened was in September 2001, an S&P spokesperson confirmed.

"S&P DJI made this decision following thorough consideration of how best to support our clients and govern our indices during this period of extreme global market volatility, market wide circuit breaker events and exchange closures," S&P said in a statement.

This means, there will be no additions and removals of companies to the Australian indices, or reweighing of their relative weight in the index.

Zenith head of real assets and listed strategies Dugald Higgins said about 38% (or more than $24 billion) of Aussie ETFs tracks S&P indices.

The simpler of these, can continue to replicate the strategy and just move forward their own rebalancing dates, while the smart beta ETFs may have some more trouble.

"It may be more tricky for any ETF not tracking a market capitalisation weighted index (like smart beta ETFs), but this would be a case by case basis depending on the index construction. But essentially it's the same process," Higgins said.

He said delaying the rebalancing will allow ETF issuers to save rebalancing costs by lowering their turnover.

"Applying an index rebalance in an extremely volatile market would be likely to incur higher rebalancing costs than under more normalised market operating conditions. So at face value, S&Ps decision is probably prudent," he said.

Yet the decision raises questions about the nature of index providers, who offer to track a set of companies chosen according to certain rules in a passive manner. Delaying the rebalancing may appear as making an active decision. [EF1]

"At the end of the day, no indexation strategy is completely passive. The industry has a view of them as a feet-up-on-the-desk, low operational approach," Higgins said.

"I don't think this taking the role of [active decision-making]. There has to be a process and it has to be repeatable but accommodating changes in the market is a part of the process."

Other index providers have so far stuck to their rebalancing schedule. FTSE rebalanced last Friday and is due for the next one on May 31.

