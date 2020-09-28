New role for former Credit Suisse Australia chief

Ares Management Corporation has appointed a new chair for Australia and New Zealand for its Ares SSG business, hiring Credit Suisse Australia's former chief executive.

John Knox will chair Ares SSG, with the goal of helping drive expansion opportunities in the two countries and brings experience, knowledge and relationships, the company said.

In his most recent role, Knox was the chief executive of Credit Suisse Australia for over three years, as a part of a 25 year-long run at the investment bank.

Ares SSG is a credit-focussed alternative manager, with investments in credit, private equity and special situation assets in the Asia-Pacific region for institutional clients.

It had $6.9 billion assets under management and 120 direct institutional investors as at June end.

"As a proven leader in the Australian market for the past two decades, John will provide the local knowledge, experience and relationships to further expand the opportunity set for Ares through our Ares SSG platform," said Ares chief executive and president Michael Arougheti.

"We believe John can help us [capitalise] on our recent transactions, secure compelling new opportunities and enhance our offering for our investor base."

Knox will work closely with Ares SSG chief executive Edwin Wong and head of strategy Eric Vimont. He will also work with Ares' global leadership.

Ares Management Corporation has US$165 billion in assets under management. It has been in Asia Pacific for the past decade and now has 125 investors and 250 employees in the region.

The parent company last October also announced a new joint venture with Challenger's multi-boutique business Fidante Partners, to form Ares Australia Management (AAM).

AAM has since hired Teiki Benveniste from Macquarie as its head, and has launched a global credit income fund.

"Along with our senior Australia-based colleagues, Teiki Benveniste, Jean-Philippe Gaillard and Jan-Paul Kobarg, we look forward to partnering with John to further enhance our investment offering and relationship," Vimont said of Knox's appointment.