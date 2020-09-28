NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
New role for former Credit Suisse Australia chief
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 28 SEP 2020   12:43PM

Ares Management Corporation has appointed a new chair for Australia and New Zealand for its Ares SSG business, hiring Credit Suisse Australia's former chief executive.

John Knox will chair Ares SSG, with the goal of helping drive expansion opportunities in the two countries and brings experience, knowledge and relationships, the company said.

In his most recent role, Knox was the chief executive of Credit Suisse Australia for over three years, as a part of a 25 year-long run at the investment bank.

Ares SSG is a credit-focussed alternative manager, with investments in credit, private equity and special situation assets in the Asia-Pacific region for institutional clients.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

It had $6.9 billion assets under management and 120 direct institutional investors as at June end.

"As a proven leader in the Australian market for the past two decades, John will provide the local knowledge, experience and relationships to further expand the opportunity set for Ares through our Ares SSG platform," said Ares chief executive and president Michael Arougheti.

"We believe John can help us [capitalise] on our recent transactions, secure compelling new opportunities and enhance our offering for our investor base."

Knox will work closely with Ares SSG chief executive Edwin Wong and head of strategy Eric Vimont. He will also work with Ares' global leadership.

Ares Management Corporation has US$165 billion in assets under management. It has been in Asia Pacific for the past decade and now has 125 investors and 250 employees in the region.

The parent company last October also announced a new joint venture with Challenger's multi-boutique business Fidante Partners, to form Ares Australia Management (AAM).

AAM has since hired Teiki Benveniste from Macquarie as its head, and has launched   a global credit income fund.

"Along with our senior Australia-based colleagues, Teiki Benveniste, Jean-Philippe Gaillard and Jan-Paul Kobarg, we look forward to partnering with John to further enhance our investment offering and relationship," Vimont said of Knox's appointment.

Read more: Ares SSGCredit Suisse AustraliaJohn Knox
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New board positions for J.P.Morgan, CBA executives
Credit Suisse names chief executive
Credit Suisse promotes private banking specialist
AMP adds legal expert to board
Credit Suisse appoints new Australia chief
Credit Suisse and First NZ launch small cap business
Editor's Choice
Watermark LIC seeks restructure
KANIKA SOOD
A Watermark-managed LIC is proposing to convert to an unlisted managed fund, as a group of investors seek to replace Geoff Wilson and John Abernethy on its board.
New role for former Credit Suisse Australia chief
KANIKA SOOD
Ares Management Corporation has appointed a new chair for Australia and New Zealand for its Ares SSG business, hiring Credit Suisse Australia's former chief executive.
IRESS caves in, ups OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Nearly four months after IRESS bid to acquire OneVue for 40 cents a share, it has finally upped the price to 43 cents in a final offer.
Cbus appoints new investment leadership role
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $54 billion industry fund has appointed a chief operating officer, investments.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
29
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
SEP
29
FPA MELBOURNE CHAPTER WEBINAR - MANAGING THE CORONACOASTER 
SEP
29
WIS SA: IN CONVERSATION WITH DASCIA BENNETT 
SEP
30
WA Member Services Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 2Hzde3Dt