New role for AMP Capital ESG head

The former head of ESG investment research at AMP Capital has taken up a new role.

Ian Woods will provide specialist consultancy on climate change and responsible investment to Chronos Sustainability.

He will be Chronos' climate change and sustainable investment specialist for Australia and New Zealand.

Woods has been at AMP Capital for more than 18 years. He was head of ESG investment research for seven years and was previously head of sustainable funds and an ESG investment research analyst.

He is still consulting with AMP Capital as a sustainable investment adviser, after having departed the lead ESG role at the end of 2019.

Woods was also a founder of the Australia/New Zealand Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC) and was deputy chair until 2019.

Chronos Sustainability chief executive Rory Sullivan said Woods' experience made him an agent of change in the sector.

"There are few specialists with Ian's far reaching coverage of the asset class spectrum, in the context of responsible investment," Sullivan said.

"His global expertise and regional knowledge will be hugely valuable to our clients, partners and stakeholders and will enable us to continue to drive progress, raise industry standards, and inform global best practice in sustainable investment."

Chronos Sustainability managing director Nicky Amos added that the Asia Pacific region is a focus for the company.

"Inviting Ian to support our clients and to inform Chronos' global change programmes is a signal of our intent to deepen our expertise and amplify our impact in delivering transformative, systemic change in these key geographies," Amos said.