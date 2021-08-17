NEWS
Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

New Forests appoints head of sustainability

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 17 AUG 2021   11:40AM

The global forestry investment manager has hired a head of sustainability from FTSE Russell and formed an impact and advocacy unit.

Jo Saleeba was head of sustainable investment for Australia and New Zealand at FTSE Russell for four months and was a strategic advisor at Kings Gate Capital Partners.

Saleeba previously spent eight years at HESTA as responsible investment manager leading the responsible investment team and delivering a responsible investment program.

She was also the inaugural chief executive of the Investor Group on Climate Change Australia and New Zealand.

In her new role, Saleeba will continue to develop the New Forests' sustainability and impact framework and focus on opportunities in natural climate solutions, biodiversity conservation and the circular bioeconomy that can create value for investors, the environment, and communities.

The new impact and advocacy group will reinforce New Forests' position in its approach to impact, and ensure New Forests uses this position and its track record of impact, to advocate for policies and frameworks that will support more investment in natural climate solutions and the circular bioeconomy, New Forests said.

Lauren Stewart has also joined as head of communications from BNY Mellon where she was principal, head of communications for Asia Pacific and Europe.

Both Saleeba and Stewart will report to managing director, impact and advocacy Radha Kuppalli.

"We are excited to bring Jo and Lauren on board and form a new business group which reflects the critical importance of sustainability, communications, thought leadership and advocacy to New Forests' investment performance and growth," Kuppalli said.

"Scaling investment in sustainable forestry can mitigate climate change and protect biodiversity, accelerate the transition to a circular bioeconomy, and support rural livelihoods. The Impact & Advocacy Group will work across New Forests to support the achievement of these outcomes as a company and as an industry."

